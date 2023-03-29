It's more than 100 days away, but the team behind the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is getting ready for July.

The Bix 7 route was certified Monday by Doug Thurston, an A-level certifier. The Davenport course must be certified every 10 years, he said, to ensure it meets minimal distance. In this case, that's seven miles. Now the course will be listed with USA Track & Field as a championship race and with World Athletics.

"It means that the course has been accurately measured, documented, a map has been drawn, the math has been done correctly, and runners can be assured it is at least the stated distance," Thurston said.

Even if the course does not change, it must be certified every 10 years, he said. In the event the course did change, due to a flood, for example, it would have to be re-certified prior to the next race.

Thurston was followed this week by a small entourage, including a police cruiser for his safety. He rode a bike outfitted with multiple devices to calibrate the distance of the course.

"By using a bicycle, it allows me to ride the shortest route that is available to runners on race day," he said. "That's why you saw me cutting the turns, because that's what the runners can do. I always want to be able to put my tire where their feet can go."

Michelle Juehring, Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director, said the certification expired after the 2022 race. The plan all along was to re-certify this spring, which typically was done by Karl Ungurean. A long-time Bix volunteer, who was regarded by some as the Father of Running, Ungurean died in December at the age of 88.

The race has been certified for its entire 49-year history, Juehring said. It has to be in order for an athlete to be nationally ranked and/or for their performance to be accepted as a record, according to USA Track & Field.

During some races, the Bix has been listed as a championship event, which means athletes in the top 10 must be American citizens and may use their time to qualify for the Olympics. Juehring said this is not done every year, because Davenport is not the easiest place to get to. Athletes will typically search out championship races that are more conveniently located.

To be eligible for a championship, athletes must be citizens of the United States and eligible to represent the United States in all levels of international competition, according to Ryan Cash, a coordinator for USA Track & Field. If athletes competing in the event who are not citizens, they will be displaced from the overall USATF Championship results.

Athletes in the top 10 during a championship year often use their winnings to help supplement their training, Juehring said. The 2024 summer Olympics will be held in Paris. Bix staff currently are "giving it considerable consideration" to have this year's race count as a championship year in order to bring in athletes trying to qualify, Juehring said.

This year's Bix is July 29. While Thurston has run the race before, he never had certified the course until Monday. This summer, he said, runners will have one less obstacle than he did.

"I don't think in July, though, they will be dealing with big balls of snow like I am," he said.