Mel Foster Co. supports the First Day Project by providing drop-off locations and collecting school supplies for local students.
Through the end of July, donation boxes are available at Mel Foster Co. metro Quad-City offices including Interstate 74 and Elmore Avenue and Kimberly Road in Davenport, Cumberland Square in Bettendorf, 41st Street in Moline and downtown Geneseo, Illinois.
The First Day Project is a collaborative effort with schools, volunteers, businesses and the community to gather and distribute supplies to students whose families may lack resources to buy school supplies. It was established in 2006 to help increase school-supply collections in different Quad-City communities.