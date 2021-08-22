January 15, 1944-August 20, 2021
MILAN -- A celebration of life for Melvin D. Smith, 77, of Milan will take place on at a later date. Melvin passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.
Melvin was born on January 15, 1944, in Monmouth, Ill., the son of Owen and Melba (Haynes) Smith. He married Rose Olive Hassman on October 24, 1963, in Deming, N.M. She preceded him in death in 1987. Melvin worked converting vans and installing ramps and elevators for those that were disabled and for veterans.
Melvin enjoyed camping, traveling, N.A.S.C.A.R., Drag Racing and motorcycles.
Melvin is survived by his daughter; Wendy Burkhead, of DeWitt, Iowa, son-in-law; Don Burkhead of Donahue, Iowa, grandchildren; Luke Smith, Abbree VanWinkle, great-grandchildren; Kyle Kent, Devin Kent, Collin Dillard, great great-grandchild; Wesley Dillard Smith, his fiancée; Susan Appleby of Milan, Ill., brothers; Galen Smith and his partner, Judy Angelo of Fort Sumner, N.M., Steve (Tracey) Smith of Monmouth, Ill., sisters; Laura (Tommy) Waight of Canyon, Texas, Becky (Terry) Hughes of Mountain Home, ID, and Step-daughters; Connie (Glen) Dixon of Coal Valley, Ill., Bobbi (Brent) Mortiboy of Bettendorf, Iowa, Regina (John) Syracuse of Newfane, N.Y., and Michelle (Rich Stilwell) Franklin of Orion, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Rose and brother, Jeff Smith.
