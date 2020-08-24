Meteorologist: Tuesday might be the hottest day of the year for Quad-Citians

Quad-Citians may want to prepare themselves for what could be the hottest day of the year on Tuesday.
Timothy Gunkel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Monday’s high reached 95, with a heat index that made the temperatures feel more like the lower 100s. A heat advisory was in effect.
On Monday evening, a heat advisory had not been issued, but there was potential for one, he said at 7 p.m.
The high Tuesday will be between 92-96, which could top the high temperature of 92 reached in July.
Tuesday will be sunny and warm, with a chance for lower humidity, he said.
Temperatures at this time of year generally are in the middle to lower 80s.
Smoke will be coming in from the West Coast fires, which will create haze in the sky.
From Wednesday through Thursday, temperatures will remain from 90-95 throughout much of the Quad-City area, Gunkel said, with some cooler temperatures from 85-92 on Friday.
Skies will be dry until Friday, when there’s a chance of rain and, behind that, some cooler air, he said. Saturday’s high will be about 81.
Tips to beat the heat
Genesis Medical Center emergency physician David Dierks, D.O., offers tips to avoid being a victim of the heat. Each year in the United States, more than 600 deaths are attributed to excessive natural heat.
Many of the deaths are preventable with precautions:
- Stay out of the heat when possible. Younger and older people are particularly vulnerable. People with chronic conditions such as heart disease, mental-health conditions, asthma and high blood pressure are at higher risk for heat illnesses.
- Small children and pets should not be left in vehicles. Temperatures can rise quickly to fatal ranges. One tip is for parents to put something vital to their day in the back seat with a child, including a phone, a shoe or work materials.
- Eat smaller meals, but eat more frequently.
- Check on elderly and sick friends, neighbors and relatives several times a day during a hot spell.
- Drink plenty of water, particularly when exercising or working outdoors. One guideline is to drink eight ounces of water for every 20 minutes of outdoor activity.
- When possible, complete outdoor work either early in the day or late in the day.
- Walkers, joggers and bicyclists should take a phone with them so they can call for help if necessary.
- Avoid alcohol and caffeine drinks. Both act as diuretics and speed up the loss of fluid.
- Ensure children take breaks from outdoor activity. Take a break from outside activity during the hottest part of the day to play games, or watch a movie together inside.
- Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors. Reapply sunscreen frequently, especially when swimming.
- People who begin to feel dizzy or nauseated should seek shade or air conditioning.
- Seek medical treatment immediately if you are disoriented, have a high body temperature, are vomiting, or have stopped perspiring.
- Symptoms of heat exhaustion include cool, moist, pale, or flushed skin; heavy sweating; headache; nausea or vomiting; dizziness; and exhaustion. Body temperature may be normal or is likely to rise.
- Symptoms of heat stroke include hot, red skin; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; and rapid, shallow breathing. Body temperature can be 105 degrees or higher. If the person sweats from heavy work or exercise, the skin may be wet; otherwise, it will feel dry.
