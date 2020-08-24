Meteorologist: Tuesday might be the hottest day of the year for Quad-Citians

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Quad-Citians may want to prepare themselves for what could be the hottest day of the year on Tuesday.

Timothy Gunkel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Monday’s high reached 95, with a heat index that made the temperatures feel more like the lower 100s. A heat advisory was in effect.

On Monday evening, a heat advisory had not been issued, but there was potential for one, he said at 7 p.m.

The high Tuesday will be between 92-96, which could top the high temperature of 92 reached in July.

Tuesday will be sunny and warm, with a chance for lower humidity, he said.

Temperatures at this time of year generally are in the middle to lower 80s.

Smoke will be coming in from the West Coast fires, which will create haze in the sky.

From Wednesday through Thursday, temperatures will remain from 90-95 throughout much of the Quad-City area, Gunkel said, with some cooler temperatures from 85-92 on Friday.