Mike Fennelly, a longtime businessman and Republican, will succeed his father, Bill Fennelly, as Scott County Treasurer.
When the 84-year-old Bill Fennelly, who held the office since 1995, announced he would not run for re-election, both Democrats and Republicans began vying to fill the seat. Tuesday night, 56-year-old Mike Fennelly won the office with 35,902 votes, or 52.64 percent.
Democrat Jane Duax fell behind, receiving 32,249 votes, or 47.28 percent. Duax has worked in the education, nonprofit and for-profit business sectors, and said her two years working for the New York State Assembly provided the political experienced needed for the treasurer position.
A self-employed businessman for 32 years in the real estate industry, Fennelly touted his experience working for several political campaigns with his family.
The county treasurer handles property tax payments and motor vehicle registrations, plus oversees county investments.
In the race for Scott County Recorder, incumbent Rita Vargas, a Democrat, was re-elected to serve a fifth term. First elected in 2002, Vargas received 37,752 votes, or 55.83 percent.
She was challenged by Mindy Ortiz Carpenter, a Republican, who has worked in the Recorder’s office for 38 years. Carpenter captured 44 percent of the ballots cast, or 29,812 votes.
This is the second loss for Carpenter, who in 2014, was nominated by a special GOP convention to fill the party’s vacancy on the ballot for the Recorder’s office. She lost to Vargas by 6 percentage points.
The Recorder’s office handles records, such as marriage licenses and real estate documents. It also issues hunting and fishing licenses, plus registers certain recreational vehicles.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton, a Democrat, ran unopposed.