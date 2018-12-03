Milestones Area Agency on Aging is collecting Emergency Closet Wish List items for the older adults in the agency's 17-county region.
Items will help the agency stock its emergency supply closet.
Wish List items include all-purpose cleaner, glass cleaner, laundry detergent, dish soap, dish towels, sponges, brooms, dust pans, toilet paper, shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste/toothbrushes, towels, soap, wash cloths and gift cards from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Hy-Vee and Walgreens.
Donors can drop off items at Milestones, 935 E. 53rd St., Davenport.
For more information, ccontact Cheryl Badolato, elder rights specialist, at 563-484-3105 or cbadolato@milestonesaaa.org