MLK Day celebration in Rock Island will speak to the struggle for change

The Rock Island Martin Luther King Community Center has held 39 celebrations in memory of its namesake.

The 40th will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service will feature keynote speaker Dr. LaDrina Wilson, the founder of Iman Consulting and the CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Founded in 1975, the King Center — as it's known throughout the Quad-Cities — got a $3.6 million renovation in 2011. The changes made it possible in 2021 for the center to help 1,120 children from 355 families in its Family Advocacy Program. Its after-school program helped 1,618 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders.

The center served over 7,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day. That program has expanded dramatically. In the 1990s, perhaps 1,000 meals were served.

Executive Director Jerry Jones started with the King Center as a program manager in 1998. He became the center's director in 2001. He stressed change will be the theme of Monday's MLK Day celebration, and he hopes a wide variety of people attend.

"I think a lot of people still see the MLK Center, or what we do here, as marching in the streets for social justice," Jones said. "We work for social justice but in different ways.

"And I think, I'll just say it plainly: Many people still think the activities here at the center are just for Black people. That's not the case. This is a community center, and we serve this neighborhood, Rock Island and the entire Quad-Cities."

The 54-year-old Jones considered how the place where he lives has changed since King led a Civil Rights movement that made segregation illegal and saw the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

"I've asked Dr. Wilson to speak on the theme of 'Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability but comes through continuous struggle.' Are things better? Yes. And no," Jones said. "We all drink from the same water fountains. Things have gotten better in some big ways and some small ways. But sometimes we are taking two steps forward and one step back."

Jones pointed to the discussions sparked by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

"We started talking about ideas of equality and justice," Jones said. "And then there came the backlash. Some people are uncomfortable with aspects of our history, uncomfortable about the realities of racism in our country.

"And we saw the political use of critical race theory. It is used as a way to dismiss important discussions. It is political. It is self-serving and destructive."

Jones is hopeful people will hear the message of what it takes to make changes.

"More people are listening more intently — that's another good thing," Jones said. "There should be a time when listening turns to action. We must take action, working toward equity. We must have the hard discussions about the policies and systems in place.

"So change is a struggle. Dr. King showed us that, and that's the message we want to send Monday."