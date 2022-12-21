 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Quad-City Times is partnering with DuTrac Community Credit Union who are sponsoring 1,875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Moline man to stand trial for attempted murder early next year

  • 0
Edgar Alonzo-Rosales

Edgar Alonzo-Rosales

The man accused of pulling the trigger in an April 24 attempted murder in Moline is scheduled to stand trial early next year.

Edgar Alonzo-Rosales

Edgar Alonzo-Rosales

Edgar Alonzo-Rosales, 23, of Moline, is charged with shooting Mateo Villagomez earlier this year. Alonzo-Rosales also faces charges of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records.

Alonzo-Rosales' jury trial is scheduled to start Feb. 28, 2023.

Alonzo-Rosales is accused of shooting the 22-year-old Villagomez of Davenport at 1:48 a.m. April 24 in the 1600 block of River Drive, according to the Moline Police Department. Villagomez was flown to a trauma hospital.

According to information released in warrant requests, a fight started in Parking Lot N across from Bar 1848. That report said Villagomez was seen on surveillance footage approaching Alonzo-Rosales before Alonzo-Rosales shot Villagomez multiple times.

People are also reading…

A dark-colored minivan sped away as police arrived and officers chased it into Davenport, where Davenport police stopped it on Rockingham Road near Interstate 280. Police believe Alonzo-Rosales escaped the shooting scene in the van but was dropped off during the chase when pursuing officers were out of sight.

Alonzo-Rosales will make his next pretrial appearance Jan. 12, 2023.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Consequences' for staffer's prank at Rock Island High School

'Consequences' for staffer's prank at Rock Island High School

After finals concluded on Friday, Dec. 16, a Rock Island High School staff member made an announcement over the school's PA system stating "Code Red" and another staff member's name. According to district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman, the announcement was intended to be a prank toward the individual mentioned over the PA system—still, it left students and other staff members frightened and alarmed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News