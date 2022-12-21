Moline man to stand trial for attempted murder early next year

The man accused of pulling the trigger in an April 24 attempted murder in Moline is scheduled to stand trial early next year.

Edgar Alonzo-Rosales, 23, of Moline, is charged with shooting Mateo Villagomez earlier this year. Alonzo-Rosales also faces charges of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records.

Alonzo-Rosales' jury trial is scheduled to start Feb. 28, 2023.

Alonzo-Rosales is accused of shooting the 22-year-old Villagomez of Davenport at 1:48 a.m. April 24 in the 1600 block of River Drive, according to the Moline Police Department. Villagomez was flown to a trauma hospital.

According to information released in warrant requests, a fight started in Parking Lot N across from Bar 1848. That report said Villagomez was seen on surveillance footage approaching Alonzo-Rosales before Alonzo-Rosales shot Villagomez multiple times.

A dark-colored minivan sped away as police arrived and officers chased it into Davenport, where Davenport police stopped it on Rockingham Road near Interstate 280. Police believe Alonzo-Rosales escaped the shooting scene in the van but was dropped off during the chase when pursuing officers were out of sight.

Alonzo-Rosales will make his next pretrial appearance Jan. 12, 2023.