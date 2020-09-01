Moline mayor responds to National Alliance's latest round of propaganda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stephanie Acri doesn't want to remain quiet about the National Alliance's latest round propaganda drops in the Quad-Cities after she found a "Racial Distancing" sticker wrapped around a free print publication.

"I'm the mayor of Moline, so I guess that gives me a little bit of a platform," said Acri, who is reaching the end of her first four-year term. "I wasn't shocked or surprised to see this kind of stuff — we all know it's out there.

"But I think this offers us a moment to say we don't stand with this. Maybe we should see this as a call to action — let's take this stuff and do the opposite of what it says. I take this as a call to think of ways to promote tolerance and respect."

The local National Alliance literature is nothing new in the Quad-Cities, as a person or persons periodically leaflet cars or toss printed propaganda in front yards.

The sticker Acri and others received around her 9th Street neighborhood in Moline advocated "Racial Distancing" as a way to avoid COVID-19 infection.