Moline mayor responds to National Alliance's latest round of propaganda

Stephanie Acri doesn't want to remain quiet about the National Alliance's latest round propaganda drops in the Quad-Cities after she found a "Racial Distancing" sticker wrapped around a free print publication.
"I'm the mayor of Moline, so I guess that gives me a little bit of a platform," said Acri, who is reaching the end of her first four-year term. "I wasn't shocked or surprised to see this kind of stuff — we all know it's out there.
"But I think this offers us a moment to say we don't stand with this. Maybe we should see this as a call to action — let's take this stuff and do the opposite of what it says. I take this as a call to think of ways to promote tolerance and respect."
The local National Alliance literature is nothing new in the Quad-Cities, as a person or persons periodically leaflet cars or toss printed propaganda in front yards.
The sticker Acri and others received around her 9th Street neighborhood in Moline advocated "Racial Distancing" as a way to avoid COVID-19 infection.
The National Alliance is a long-standing right-wing extremist group that started as a kind of vanguard for George Wallace during his 1968 presidential campaign. Since the 1990s the National Alliance splintered, but followers have consistently preached various iterations of white supremacy from "white purity" to advocating "race war."
The fliers or stickers are often attached to readily available free Quad-City publications, but are in no way affiliated with those publishers.
"I just got mad," Acri said. "I'm mad at the message. I'm mad they are wrapping it around the advertising I want to look at.
"But I think the worse thing we can do is ignore. This is a small group of people in our community doing this — but the message has to be rejected. Imagine if we can use something like this to encourage people to embrace diversity. That would be an answer."
