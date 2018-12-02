BURBANK, Calif. — Ken Berry, an actor and dancer who played the affable and clumsy Capt. Wilton Parmenter in the 1960s sitcom "F Troop," has died. He was 85.
Berry died Saturday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, hospital spokeswoman Patricia Aidem confirmed. The cause of death was not provided by Berry's family.
"F Troop" was only on from 1965 to 1967 but the show lived on in syndication and the accident-prone Capt. Parmenter became one of Berry's most well-known roles. After "F Troop," Berry went to on to star in "Mayberry R.F.D.," a spin-off of "The Andy Griffith Show."
Berry's co-star in "F Troop," Larry Storch, called news of his colleague's passing "devastating" and said in a Facebook post: "Goodnight Captain. We miss you already."
Berry’s ex-wife, Jackie Joseph-Lawrence, announced the news of his death on Facebook saying, “With very deep sorrow, I must inform friends of Ken Berry that he died a short time ago.”
Born in Moline on Nov. 3, 1933, Berry showed an interest in singing and dancing at a young age. When he was 15 years old, he toured with a tap dancing ensemble. After high school, he went on to join the Army where he served under pre-Star Trek Sgt. Leonard Nimoy. He would continue to perform in talent contests and a competition to appear on Ed Sullivan’s "Toast of the Town," where he placed third and appeared on television.
He was a member of The Billy Barnes Review performance ensemble and was part of Lucille Ball’s talent development program at Desilu. He was also a guest star on "The Lucy Show." His other credits include "The Bob Newhart Show," "The Julie Andrews Hour," "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour," "The Donny & Marie Show," "Love Boat," "Fantasy Island," "CHiPs,"T"he Golden Girls" and several Mitzi Gaynor specials.
On the big screen, he starred in Disney pics Herbie Rides Again and The Cat From Outer Space.