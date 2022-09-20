Moline Police: 14-year-old arrested for having handgun

A report of gunfire late Monday night in Moline led to the arrest of 14-year-old for possession of a handgun.

Moline Police responded at 11:39 p.m. Monday to a report of gunfire in the area of 12th Street and 5th Avenue. During the investigation, police found a house in the 900 block of 5th Avenue that had been hit by a bullet. Police said two shell casing were found near that scene.

According to a news release from the Moline Police Department, no one was injured during the incident and investigators believe the gunfire was a "targeted incident."

Officers said they later found a 14-year-old male in the 1900 block of 16th Street who " ... was found in possession of a .22-caliber handgun." The teenager was arrested and detained by the Rock Island County Juvenile Court Services.

The news release from the Moline Police did not indicate if the shell casings found at the 5th Avenue scene were ejected by the handgun found on the 14-year-old.