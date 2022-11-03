 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline teen sets eyes to the skies with goal to introduce aviation to students

110422-qc-nws-katrina.jpg

Katrina Pfeiffer, 17, has been working toward earning her private pilot's license for years. After she was given $100 by United Way Quad Cities and tasked with investing it in a way that would help others, she decided to pair her love of aviation with her passion for educating others.

 Contributed photo

A local 17-year-old is on a mission to bring her passion for aviation into local schools.

In September, Katrina Pfeiffer was given $100 from United Way Quad Cities as part of the Caring Assignment, which tasked 50 people in the community with spending the money on others to promote their passion. After thinking about what she wanted to do, she came up with the perfect plan.

Her interest in aviation started about five years ago. While on vacation in Pennsylvania her cousin, a fighter pilot, took her up for a sight-seeing trip.

"As soon as we left the runway I fell in love and knew it was something I wanted to do," she said. "It was the coolest thing I had ever done in my life."

For her 15th birthday, she was gifted flying training sessions from her mom. It was difficult to find an instructor during the pandemic, but Pfeiffer enlisted with Quad City Aero and has had her eyes to the skies since.

Pfeiffer is in her senior year of home school and also dual-enrolled at Blackhawk College. She has her sights set on Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach where she will major in engineering. Off campus, she will continue flight lessons and continue her work inspiring young pilots.

As part of her Caring Assignment, Pfeiffer is combining her passion with education. She has partnered with the EAA Young Eagles Flights and will send pilots to various schools and libraries to talk about aviation and get people excited about the industry.

The students will then be invited to a flight on Feb. 4, Charles Lindbergh's birthday. More activities including a tour of the control tower are in the works, she said. Growing up, Pfeiffer never knew about careers or hobbies in aviation, she said. With this experience, she is hoping people will see past the challenges and expenses and consider flying an option.

"I want to show them its a possibility and a tangible goal," she said. "There aren't a lot of women in aviation either, so I just want to make this accessible to kids."

