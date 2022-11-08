Mommsen reelected to House District 70

Incumbant Norlin Mommsen (R-DeWitt) defeated Democrat Kay Pence and will represent House District 70.

District 70 represents covers sections of Scott, Clinton and Jackson Counties.

Mommsen has previously chaired the budget-writing subcommittee for agriculture and natural resources and supports voluntary measures to entice farmers to adopt cover crops and other practices to hold soil in place.

In a questionnaire provided by The Quad City Times/Dispatch Argus, Mommsen said the state legislature has made major changes to the tax code but still feels there is room for improvement.

"Next, I believe property taxes need to be addressed. Recently the mental health levy was removed from the property tax rolls, but more work needs to be done in this area to make it a fairer tax for everyone," he said.

Fairness in elections is something Mommsen said he believes Iowa excels in. The increasing number of Iowans participating in the last election is evidence they are fair and easy to vote in, he said.

"There are several features that are rarely talked about that help make it easy to vote," he said. "You can register the day of the election with the proper identification and if you don’t have identification with you when you register, you can have another registered voter verify your identification."

Among Mommsen's top priorities are quality of life issues. He previously worked with the Department of Agriculture to create a Foreign Animal Disease Preparedness program, a loan forgiveness program for veterinarians who practice in high needs areas, supported local foods programs by increasing funding and scope of these programs, and increased funding for our state parks.

"Surveys indicate that pay isn’t the No. 1 reason that a person chooses an area to work. The quality-of-life opportunities are a major factor in a resident’s decision to accept a job in a certain area," he said. "We must show everyone Iowa is more than corn and bean fields since we are competing against mountains and oceans."

Improving childcare and mental health services are also on his priority list.