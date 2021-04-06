More COVID-19 deaths on the way? Quad-Cities hospitalizations remain high

Across the Quad-Cities, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have increased over the last two weeks. And the virus has claimed the lives of more residents.

On Tuesday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 309.

The Iowa Department of Public Health linked the virus to the death of a Scott County resident Tuesday. The county's death toll is now 233.

Hospitalization numbers, meanwhile, have remained high or increased over the previous days. The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 residents are hospitalized with symptoms of the virus. That's an increase of one patient in 24 hours.

There are 35 patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms in Genesis Health System hospitals, the same number Genesis reported Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is 10.47%.

UnityPoint-Trinity resumed reporting hospitalization numbers Tuesday, saying 32 patients are in care with severe COVID-19 symptoms. Trinity reported a weekly positivity rate of 17.56%.

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers