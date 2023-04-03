Approximately 16 tornadoes hit eastern Iowa and western Illinois on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to produce similar results.

Friday's storms produced a Level 5 threat, said meteorologist David Cousins. Tuesday is expected to be at a Level 4 with a few rounds of storms expected, beginning in the afternoon.

By mid-afternoon and leading into the early evening, isolated storms with damaging winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes could be incoming. Moving into the evening, from about 6 p.m. until midnight, the storms are going to be wide-spread, Cousins said.

Those scattered storms have the possibility of producing strong tornadoes with long-track, damaging winds and even more hail. Cousins said there is no way to tell if there will be as many tornadoes as Friday's weather event, but the possibility is high.

Of the 16 in the area, the most severe was an EF 4 that hit Wapello, Keokuk, and Johnson counties, which was on the ground for 44 miles, carved a path 600 yards wide, brought peak wind speeds of 170 miles per hour and was on the ground for 67 minutes.

In the Quad-Cities region, an EF2 tornado formed Friday near Grand Mound in Clinton County, where it collapsed a house. The tornado continued on its path, struck Charlotte, and ended in Goose Lake. The tornado reached estimated winds of 121 mph and cut a path 350 yards wide and 17.48 miles long.

However, good news and better weather is on its way, Cousins said. Moving into Wednesday, storms will begin to shift out of the region.

"After midnight Tuesday, it looks like the severe threat shifts south of the Quad-Cities," Cousins said.

The cold front expected over the next two days will make for windy and chilly conditions, he said. Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with the highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday's highs will be in the 50s, with temperatures beginning to warm up in time for the weekend.

The high in Davenport for Easter Sunday is expected to be 73 degrees.