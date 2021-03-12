More than 30,000 Quad-Citians have been fully vaccinated

The number of appointments is limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, call the Henry and Stark Health Department at (309) 852-7242 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sandy Sommer, RN director of clinical services with the Henry and Stark County Health Department encouraged family and friends to share the information.

Sommer asked those seeking to register have the following information ready to assist with scheduling appointments: Name, address, phone number, date of birth, age, sex, current primary physician, and employer.

The clinic will be held at Black Hawk College-East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva.

The Henry County and Stark County Health Department outlined its next clinic in Thursday's news release, saying residents of Henry and Stark counties can sign up for a first-dose, drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting the morning of Monday, March 15.

According to a news release from the Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management, the vaccination clinic will be held Friday, March 19.