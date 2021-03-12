More than 30,000 Quad-Citians have been fully vaccinated

The rate of completed COVID-19 vaccinations has continued to climb throughout the Quad-Cities.
According to data supplied by both the Illinois and Iowa departments of public health, 30,724 people have completed the vaccination cycle — a rate of 9.7%.
Thanks to 14,462 completed vaccinations, the vaccination rate in Rock Island County is 10.08%. In Scott County, a total of 16,262 residents are fully vaccinated, giving the county a rate of 9.4%.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
Rock Island County reported 26 new cases Friday, increasing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,081. Rock Island County's death toll remained 305.
Scott County reported 27 new cases Friday, putting the total number of cases at 18,564. The number of deaths linked to the virus remained 215.
Vaccination news from Henry and Stark counties
The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management announced the implementation of phone-in registration for COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
According to a news release, those eligible to participate in phone-in registration are any Henry and Stark County residents ages 65 or over who have no internet access.
The number of appointments is limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, call the Henry and Stark Health Department at (309) 852-7242 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sandy Sommer, RN director of clinical services with the Henry and Stark County Health Department encouraged family and friends to share the information.
Sommer asked those seeking to register have the following information ready to assist with scheduling appointments: Name, address, phone number, date of birth, age, sex, current primary physician, and employer.
The clinic will be held at Black Hawk College-East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva.
The Henry County and Stark County Health Department outlined its next clinic in Thursday's news release, saying residents of Henry and Stark counties can sign up for a first-dose, drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting the morning of Monday, March 15.
According to a news release from the Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management, the vaccination clinic will be held Friday, March 19.
Any Henry and Stark County residents ages 65 or over, as well as residents under 65 with co-morbidities, and remaining healthcare and frontline essential workers, are eligible to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
To reserve a slot in the vaccination clinic, the health department asks eligible residents to go to www.henrystarkhealth.com and complete the online COVID-19 vaccine clinic registration form.
Clinic dates and number of participants will be based on vaccine availability and are subject to change. Drive-through clinics and site limitations are necessary due to social distancing requirements, central local for entire service area, winter weather conditions, and the recommended wait time after receiving the vaccine.