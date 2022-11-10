More than 5,000 Quad-City vets have taken flight

The Quad-Cities' commitment to honoring veterans continues to reach new heights.

More than 5,000 area veterans have boarded Honor Flights out of the Quad City International Airport since the courtesy flights to the U.S. Capitol first took off in 2008.

The program's director, retired Army colonel Steve Garrington, explained how it all started: A resident of Ridgecrest Village in Davenport caught wind of the then-new program dubbed Honor Flight.

The resident happened to approach precisely the correct employee of Ridgecrest, Bob Morrison.

Though he discovered the nearest Honor Flight was in Chicago and it likely would take years to start a local chapter, Morrison made it happen. He gathered up about a dozen friends and created Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.

After a years-long battle with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), Morrison died in 2019. He is credited with assisting 3,000 veterans take 33 flights to visit memorials that are dedicated to them.

To take part, interested veterans and/or their caregivers fill out an application and are placed on a list. Priority is given to Word War II and Korean War veterans or any with a terminal illness. Veterans within a 75-mile radius of the Quad-Cities region are encouraged to apply.

Also on the flight are guardian volunteers who help veterans with mobility and safety. They are required to make a $400 donation to join the flight.

"People are really excited about being guardians," Garrington said. "Most say it's the best day of their life."

Flights depart Moline and head non-stop to Washington D.C., where veterans and their guardians tour notable stops, such as Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial and the Air Force Memorial and Pentagon.

After a full day of activities, all 100 veterans, 60 guardians, five employees and the flight crew return to Moline.

The trips are made possible through donations, but it wasn't always easy collecting enough, Garrington said, to come up with the necessary $120,000 per flight.

"It takes a lot to rent a 737 for a day," he said.

Publicity helped considerably, and enough money was raised by November of 2008 for the first takeoff. Since then, donations have poured in to ensure no veteran has to pay.

"The public has been fantastic, and we have been able to do 55 flights," Garrington said.

In 2020 and 2021, flights were halted due to the pandemic, but the demand did not let up, he said. The wait list kept growing and today has 500 veterans on it.

"We're working on it, and we will have four flights next year to try and catch up," he said.

Although it takes a lot of work, Garrington said, there is nothing more rewarding. Hearing stories from fellow veterans is one of his favorite things, along with the welcome-home parties at the airport.

"You see these big, tough guys who have been in the service and they have tears coming out of their eyes," he said. "That's how we know we have done a good job."

As the veterans leave, he said, many stop to shake Garrington's hand and thank him for making the experience possible. But he never utters a "You're welcome."

His message is more powerful than that: "You're worth it. All the time and money and effort we put in, they're worth it. We know that on every flight."

More information on the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, including applications, can be found online.