The victim in a fatal motorcycle crash in Rock Island County has been identified.
Brian S. Diehl, 33, of Milan, died from multiple traumatic injuries, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed Monday afternoon. His motorcycle collided with a vehicle Sunday evening.
The investigation is ongoing with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction and the coroner's office.
Toxicology results are pending.
As previously reported, the crash occurred at 6:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Knoxville Road. By the time police reached Diehl, he was deceased.
The crash site is southeast of Milan.