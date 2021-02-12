Mutant strains, clinics moved, vaccinations shifted: Just another week in the pandemic

This week brought news the South African variant of COVID-19 found its way to Rock Island.
That news didn't rattle the Quad-Cities pandemic-hardened population. Local health officials explained virus mutations.
Even after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted almost every COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants the morning before the Super Bowl, a sizeable number of Scott County establishments pledged to continue following CDC guidelines to protect workers and customers.
All things COVID-19 vaccination dominated the week's national, statewide and local news as health officials race to try and build herd immunity during an active pandemic.
This week in the Quad-Cities, Rock Island County moved its public clinic from the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline as temperatures stayed near zero.
The Scott County Health Department announced private providers UnityPoint-Trinity, Genesis, and the Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Health Center, will vaccinate all county residents 65-and-older.
Both counties continued to grapple how to reach people without computers of access to the internet.
The week had its share of COVID-19 related death, but Rock Island County's vaccination rate doubled to 1.86% and Scott County ranked fourth in Iowa in vaccination cycles started.
Local health officials closed out Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing with a sobering call for patience and renewed pleas for residents to continue following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Friday. Feb. 12
The work week ended with another death in Scott County, as Iowa officials reported one death in the county.
Scott County's death toll is 195.
In vaccination news, it looks like Federally Qualified Health Centers will get an expanded roll in the effort to vaccinate as man people as possible.
Just one day after elected officials from throughout Iowa sent a letter in support of direct vaccine shipments to Federally Qualified Health Centers in the state, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced an expanded partnership with FQHCs across Illinois to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Illinois' partnership will direct vaccine from the state’s allocation to select FQHCs beginning in March. According to a news release, the process builds on a federal program that will begin with 25 FQHCs in certain states and ultimately expand to hundreds of FQHCs across the nation. The change is aimed at administering vaccines to underserved populations including the homeless, migrant workers, public housing residents, and those with limited English proficiency.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Friday it will begin publicly reporting demographic data on vaccine administration including race and ethnicity. Since moving from Phase 1A to 1B this data has shifted to more closely reflect the overall demographics of the state, but the Illinois Department of Public Health said work "remains to ensure communities of color are fully represented. For more information visit:http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata."
“This is another step in my mission to weave equity into every one of our goals when it comes to this vaccine rollout – I’ve said since the beginning that what we can’t do is let the vaccine distribution exacerbate inequities that existed long before COVID-19 – inequities that I’m committed to eliminating," Pritzker said. "We need to continue to move thoughtfully through this health crisis to overcome the disadvantages too many people have lived with in our healthcare system for far too long.”
Iowa already reports demographic statistics related to the virus and vaccine distribution.
Thursday, Feb. 11
The day's COVID-19 narrative included news Rock Island County officials were notified of at least one person who tested positive of the South African coronavirus variant.
That does not, as health officials made clear Thursday, create any reason to panic. As Scott County Health Department Medical Director Louis Katz explained last week and again Thursday, viruses are expected to mutate.
New strains of the virus — there is another variant traced to the United Kingdom that has been detected in Iowa and Illinois — are to be expected. But new strains, according to local health officials, provide even more reason to maintain mitigation practices to prevent COVID-19 spread.
"Viruses cannot evade the combination of masking, physical and social distancing, and hand washing," Katz said. "It is completely inappropriate to back off masking, social distancing, limiting gathering in groups and hand washing at this time."
Wednesday, Feb. 10
The grim reality of pandemic again reared its head Wednesday, as local health officials reported the COVID-19-related deaths of six Quad-City residents.
Rock Island County passed the 300-death threshold with three deaths Wednesday — two men in their 70s who had been hospitalized, as well as a man in his 40s who died at home. Rock Island County's death toll is 301.
Scott County's number of deaths since the start of the pandemic increased to 194 with three deaths reported Wednesday.
The local vaccination rates did offer some hope, however.
The vaccination rate in Rock Island County rose sharply this week and now stands at 1.86% — 2,672 residents fully vaccinated out of the county population of 143,477.
At the start of last week, Rock Island County's vaccination rate was 0.96%. A total of 327,413 Illinois residents have completed the two-dose vaccination cycle — a rate of 2.57%.
According to statistics released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, 12,600 total doses have been administered in Rock Island County.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 3,504 Scott County residents have completed the two-dose vaccination cycle for a rate of 2.02%.
All told, Scott County public and private health care workers have initiated 10,602 vaccinations — the fourth-highest in the state behind Polk, Johnson and Linn counties.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said all vaccine for the 65-and-older priority group in Scott County will be provided by three community-wide health systems: Genesis, UnityPoint Health–Trinity and Community Health Care, Inc.
According to Rivers, putting the vaccination of seniors in the hands of private care providers has a number of benefits, including:
- Providers have existing processes in place to give vaccine because of their experience in the Phase 1A health care worker immunizations.
- Patients and their contact information already exist within these systems and scheduling for appointments is already included in how they do business.
- Providers have relationships with their patients and are a trusted resource for health information and services.
- It will eliminate the need for people to only be able to access vaccine through a computer-based system, which is especially challenging for many in this 65-plus priority group.
Rivers addressed the issue of those seniors without a medical provider or who are not part of one of the three private-care providers.
According to Rivers, seniors who do not have a provider, or a provider who is not a member of the three health systems can contact CASI at 563-386-7477 to get connected to the new vaccination process. Seniors who have already called CASI for assistance do not need to call again. CASI will be in contact regarding next steps.
Monday, Feb. 8
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold's decision to open up the state did not go unnoticed by a local activist.
Athena Gilbraith took to change.org and started a petition asking Davenport Mayor Mike Matson to enforce a must-mask policy in all public places. Gilbraith pointed out the mayors of Iowa City and Cedar Rapids already have signed emergency orders requiring masks in all public venues.
"Here we are, on the verge of sending all students back to school, scrambling to get enough vaccines for people, and our governor decides to basically throw out every public safety precaution we have," Gilbraith said. "Actually, like I said earlier, this should not surprise anyone.
"Kim Reynolds is a Trump Republican and she is playing to his supporters by doing this. It's the decision to abandon common sense restrictions aimed at helping us beat this virus and get back sooner rather than later. I'm afraid this is just going to set us back in a big way."
Anyone interested in signing Gilbraith's petition can find it on her Facebook page.
Sunday, Feb. 7
The Quad-Cities saw 40 more positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, though the death toll didn't rise.
Scott County reported 23 new cases and Rock Island County reported 17 new positive cases.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Scott County reported two more COVID-19 deaths Saturday, less than 24 hours after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the lifting a partial face mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions, effective Sunday.
Even as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, warned last week against Super Bowl parties as potential "super-spreader" events, Reynolds' announcement means businesses will not be required to limit the number of customers or keep them socially distanced, and there will no longer be a limit on the number of people who can gather in public.