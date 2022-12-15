 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Name of woman killed at Locust and Bridge in Davenport released

  • 0

The name of the 39-year-old woman killed in a crash Tuesday night has been released.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Summer Riddle was crossing the intersection at East Locust Street and Bridge Avenue in Davenport just after 5:30 p.m. when a person driving a 2001 Lexus SUV struck her. Riddle was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine shoots down Russian drones in pre-dawn attack on Kyiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News