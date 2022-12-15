Name of woman killed at Locust and Bridge in Davenport released

The name of the 39-year-old woman killed in a crash Tuesday night has been released.
Summer Riddle was crossing the intersection at East Locust Street and Bridge Avenue in Davenport just after 5:30 p.m. when a person driving a 2001 Lexus SUV struck her. Riddle was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
