National Guard COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Milan

Dallas cited personal reasons for her decision to work at a vaccination clinic just over 900 miles from her home in Mississippi.

"I'm a contractor. I get paid," Dallas said. But before I came here I worked an acute ward in a hospital in Colorado. It was at the point we were watching people die of COVID-19, COVID-19-related causes every day.

"So I wanted to be part of the vaccination clinics. I really want to help people live through this."

Tertipe's personal reasons had something to do with life, too.

"I'm in a high-risk group," Tertipes said after receiving her first dose of vaccine. "It's about that. But I have older people in my immediate family. And teachers.

"There are people in my family who have completed the doses. And I want to get this vaccination because I want to join them. The CDC just said fully vaccinated people can get together without masks. I want that. I want to hug my family again."

RICO vaccination clinic will shift to Camden Centre

Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill confirmed that for at least the next 90 days the COVID-19 vaccination clinics hosted at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline and the Greater Q-C Auto Auction in Milan will be paused.