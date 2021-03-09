National Guard COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Milan

Amy Tertipes didn't have far to drive to find the COVID-19 vaccination clinic held Tuesday at the Camden Centre in Milan.
A 46-year-old breast cancer survivor, Tertipes lives in Moline. Others took more circuitous routes to what will be a six-day-a-week effort to vaccinate 1,000 people a day for at least 90 days.
Karen Dallas came to Tuesday's vaccination clinic from Gulfport, Mississippi by way of a hospital in Colorado. Lt. Col. Elizabeth Roxworthy lives in South Dakota but landed in the clinic as commander of the Sullivan-based Illinois National Guard's 634th Brigade Support Battalion.
"This is an effort made possible by far more resources than the Rock Island County Health Department can put together," said Janet Hill, the RICO Health Department's COO. "We have soldiers from the National Guard, we have contractors from all over the country, and we have local health care workers.
"We have 50 employees at the (Rock Island County) health department. We simply don't have the personnel and the resources to have daily COVID-19 clinics. I think this is the model that will push us toward herd immunity."
Roxworthy said every single National Guardsman working the Milan clinic wants to assist the community. And there are personal reasons, too.
"We all have families, loved ones," Roxworthy said. "Protecting people in this community will help us protect other communities, too."
Dallas cited personal reasons for her decision to work at a vaccination clinic just over 900 miles from her home in Mississippi.
"I'm a contractor. I get paid," Dallas said. But before I came here I worked an acute ward in a hospital in Colorado. It was at the point we were watching people die of COVID-19, COVID-19-related causes every day.
"So I wanted to be part of the vaccination clinics. I really want to help people live through this."
Tertipe's personal reasons had something to do with life, too.
"I'm in a high-risk group," Tertipes said after receiving her first dose of vaccine. "It's about that. But I have older people in my immediate family. And teachers.
"There are people in my family who have completed the doses. And I want to get this vaccination because I want to join them. The CDC just said fully vaccinated people can get together without masks. I want that. I want to hug my family again."
RICO vaccination clinic will shift to Camden Centre
Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill confirmed that for at least the next 90 days the COVID-19 vaccination clinics hosted at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline and the Greater Q-C Auto Auction in Milan will be paused.
"We know that the Illinois National Guard and the clinic here at Camden Centre will be here for at least 90 days and this site will be our focus," Hill said. "After 90 days the health department will evaluate what role we play in the vaccination efforts."
Hill stressed the vaccination clinic at Camden Centre will be a game-changer as long as there is vaccine supply.
"We aren't there yet, but with supply, this clinic will vaccinate 1,000 people a day," Hill said while she stood inside the Camden Centre.
Scott County vaccination clinic targets specific groups
The Scott County Health Department announced it will host a vaccination clinic Wednesday for individuals with disabilities living in a home setting who are dependent on attendant care staff, as well as their attendant care staff.
The Scott County Health Department made the announcement Tuesday after the Iowa Department of Public Health shipped an extra allocation of 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
Registration for the clinic opened at 1 p.m. Tuesday at http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov. The clinic will will be held at Scott County's vaccination clinic site inside the former Sears department store in NorthPark Mall in Davenport.
Those signed up for the vaccine are asked to bring a form of identification.
Wednesday's clinic will not be the last opportunity for individuals with disabilities and their attendant care staff to be vaccinated. Additional clinics for all priority groups will be scheduled as supply increases. The second dose of the vaccine also will be given to individuals three weeks after this vaccination clinic.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic increased to 13,023.
There has been a marked increase in Rock Island County residents hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms, as health officials reported 18 patients. There were as few as 11 patients last week.
The number of virus-related deaths in Rock Island County remained 305.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Scott County, raising the total number since last March to 18,462.
The death toll in Scott County remained 213.
New Genesis vaccination clinic on the horizon
According to a new release, Genesis Health Group will consolidate its Iowa vaccination efforts into the former Dick’s Sporting Goods store at 5250 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
The new clinic is expected to open March 23.
The retail-sized clinic in the new location will allow Genesis to reach more Scott County patients in a shorter period.
The vaccinations will be available by appointment only to eligible Genesis patients who reside in Scott County.
Patients will be able to schedule their appointments on the MyGenesis Patient Portal. Those who are not on the MyGenesis patient portal can visit www.genesishealth.com/mygenesis to register.
Self-scheduling on the portal will begin once Genesis has completed the 65-and-older population and received vaccine for the expanded 1B population, which is individuals 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions that are or may be at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
The Genesis clinic will have 20 vaccination stations. There will be designated waiting and monitoring areas – there is a 15-minute waiting period required following vaccination -- and a selfie station for the newly vaccinated to share their excitement with a photo.