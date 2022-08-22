Davenport man sentenced in Ascentra Credit Union robbery

A Davenport man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to robbing Ascentra Credit Union was sentenced to 65 months in a U.S. Federal Prison late last week.

Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, was sentenced Aug. 18 to just over five years in prison and three years of supervised release. It is the second time in the last decade he is headed to prison for robbing a bank.

On June 16, 2021, Davenport police officers were dispatched to the Ascentra Credit Union for a reported bank robbery. According to investigators, Turner passed a note to a teller requesting they “put all the money on the counter.” The teller provided Turner with $1,155.

An off-duty officer was in the area at the time of the incident and was able to direct on-duty officers to a possible suspect leaving the scene. Turner was taken into custody without incident and he admitted robbing the credit union.

At the time of the Ascentra Credit Union robbery, Turner was on probation until Feb. 10, 2023.

Turner was arrested in September 2021 after Davenport police officers were dispatched to the Wells Fargo Bank branch, 161 N. Main St., to investigate a disturbance. Officers located Turner walking away from the scene in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

Turner told officers he had broken several windows out of the Wells Fargo bank because he was frustrated with the justice system.

Officer went to the bank and found extensive damage to exterior windows and some minor damage to the interior. Turner was charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

Turner pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal mischief. During a sentencing hearing Feb. 10, District Court Judge Mark Cleve sentenced Turner to two years on probation.

Turner's history with banks and robberies dates back 10 years.

On Aug. 6, 2012, federal authorities arrested Turner on a charge of bank robbery. He was charged in connection with the June 11, 2012, robbery of Northwest Bank and Trust Company.

On Oct. 24, 2012, Turner pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport. He was sentenced to four years and nine months, or 57 months, in federal prison to be followed by three years on supervised release.