Four women arrested after fight outside East Moline bar

Four women were arrested after a fight early Sunday outside Jim's Domino Lounge in East Moline.

According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the bar at 3 a.m. Sunday after a report of gunfire. The officers said they found a large crowd outside Jim's, located at 1314 13th St.

The officers also said they found " ... multiple fights occurring."

The news release said the officers arrested three women who were charged with misdemeanor battery, as well as Alizea S. Hanes, 26, from Moline, on a Davenport warrant for second-degree robbery.

After securing the scene, officers investigated a potential shots-fired incident and found several shell casings. There were no reports of any victims being struck by gunfire.

The East Moline Police Department was assisted in this incident by the Silvis Police Department, Moline Police Department, Hampton Police Department, and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.