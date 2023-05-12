The Illinois State Police have released a video from a roadside incident near Mount Vernon that resulted in a fatal shooting.

Troopers stopped to assist a motorist, police said, at 3:30 a.m. on May 9 and encountered Brandon L. Griffin, 23, and his wife, Christine J. Santos, 31, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The pair and two ISP troopers are seen on the shoulder of Interstate 64 near milepost 72 on a video released Friday.

During the incident, an altercation occurred and, Griffin brandished a firearm.

"Griffin and an officer exchanged gunfire and Griffin was fatally shot," the ISP wrote in an accompanying news release. "An ISP officer was also shot and was taken to an area hospital. The officer has since been released and is recovering at home."

Santos is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a no-bond arrest warrant out of New Mexico for bond violations on a pending aggravated assault with a firearm case in which Griffin was her co-defendant, police said.

"In accordance with ISP’s commitment to integrity and public transparency, the video of the event is being made available to the public," the release states.

The video contains a graphic-content warning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc01KTJOEI8.

"This video is being released after consultation with and authorization by the Jefferson County State’s Attorney. ISP provided Griffin’s mother the opportunity to review the video before its release to the public," the ISP wrote. "This remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by ISP and is under review by the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office."

Mount Vernon, IL., is about 300 miles south of the Quad-Cities.