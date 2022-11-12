 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dealing with medical debt

  • 0

Scott Mosher, of Newton, North Carolina, dicusses his medical bills, which total over $80,000. (Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record)
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News