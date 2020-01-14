COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS: Democrats offer subtle differences in environmental policy

Iowa Democrats regularly list the environment as one of their top voting issues.

But finding daylight among the presidential candidates’ environmental policies can be challenging. It’s not uncommon to hear a candidate talk about a “Green New Deal,” but the details of those policies vary by candidate.

Most of the Democratic presidential candidates have said they would use executive authority to put the U.S. back into the international pact for countries to address climate change known as the Paris Climate Agreement. They support myriad renewable energy programs and initiatives, including a robust federal ethanol mandate, a favorite program in Iowa.

The differences, indeed, are subtle.

For example, many of the candidates say the U.S. should set a goal of net-zero carbon emissions: balancing the amount of carbon dioxide humans put into the planet’s atmosphere with corresponding greenhouse gas reductions.

But there is a subtle difference in the candidates’ timelines: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden say the goal can be achieved by 2050, while Elizabeth Warren sets a more aggressive timeline of 2030.