COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS: Foreign policy a tangible topic on the campaign trail

Foreign policy was not one of the most pressing issues on the minds of Iowa Democrats throughout most of the past year.

Then Republican President Donald Trump ordered a military strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who the administration has said was planning attacks on U.S. interests abroad. Days later, Iran responded with missile strikes on military bases in Iraq that housed U.S. troops. No U.S. troops were killed in the response.

Suddenly, foreign policy became a tangible topic on the caucus campaign trail.

Many of the Democratic candidates said they welcomed the death of Soleimani, but questioned whether the administration had a big-picture plan to keep American interests safe and avoid a protracted military conflict.

Joe Biden, the former vice president, has stressed his foreign affairs experience in pitching to Iowa Democrats that he is the most qualified candidate to command the national stage.

But other candidates are not ceding the foreign policy stage to the former vice president. Bernie Sanders frequently notes his vote against the Iraq War --- and Biden’s support for it. And Pete Buttigieg leans on his military experience as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.