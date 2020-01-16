You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS: Foreign policy a tangible topic on the campaign trail
COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS: FOREIGN POLICY

COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS: Foreign policy a tangible topic on the campaign trail

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo2

Protesters chant slogans while holding up posters of Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration Sunday in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran.

 EBRAHIM NOROOZI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Foreign policy was not one of the most pressing issues on the minds of Iowa Democrats throughout most of the past year.

Then Republican President Donald Trump ordered a military strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who the administration has said was planning attacks on U.S. interests abroad. Days later, Iran responded with missile strikes on military bases in Iraq that housed U.S. troops. No U.S. troops were killed in the response.

Suddenly, foreign policy became a tangible topic on the caucus campaign trail.

Many of the Democratic candidates said they welcomed the death of Soleimani, but questioned whether the administration had a big-picture plan to keep American interests safe and avoid a protracted military conflict.

Joe Biden, the former vice president, has stressed his foreign affairs experience in pitching to Iowa Democrats that he is the most qualified candidate to command the national stage.

But other candidates are not ceding the foreign policy stage to the former vice president. Bernie Sanders frequently notes his vote against the Iraq War --- and Biden’s support for it. And Pete Buttigieg leans on his military experience as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Most of the candidates have expressed support for reducing if not withdrawing entirely U.S. troops in Middle East countries like Iraq and Afghanistan. That question --- and a timeline on any withdrawal --- is common on the campaign trail from war-weary Democrats.

Some of the Democratic candidates also talk about a need to restore relationships with foreign allies. They say Trump has frayed some of those relationships.

Many of the candidates also have expressed support for overhauling post-9/11 legislation that gave the president broader authority to approve military action without Congressional consent. Many Democrats have said that authority should be limited, and power to authorize war should be restored to Congress.

What do the candidates say?

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg

  • Updated

Served for seven months in Afghanistan as a lieutenant in U.S. Navy Reserve“End the endless war” in Afghanistan through negotiated peace agree…

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

  • Updated

​​Restore America's image with the world and rebuild relationships with other countriesReenter the United States into the Iran nuclear dealWor…

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren

  • Updated

Reduce defense spending about 11%Opposes war with IranIn Afghanistan, would bring home troops “immediately”Supports two-state solution between…

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders

  • Updated

Implement a foreign policy that focuses on human rights, economic fairness, democracyReenter the United States into the Iran Nuclear Agreement…

Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar

  • Updated

​Strengthen sanctions against RussiaRenew committments to the UN and NATORestore American leadership by rebuilding and fully funding the State…

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

Bringing it home

The geographic center of the Quad-Cities is the Rock Island Arsenal, home of First Army headquarters. The Arsenal is responsible for more than $1 billion in economic impact, as well as some 6,500 jobs. Foreign wars and conflicts invariably reach east Iowa and west Illinois, an area home to a relatively large number of military families and veterans. The crisis with Iran has been a talking point for many Quad-Citians. In his opening remarks at Davenport's first City Council meeting of the decade, Mayor Mike Matson led a moment of silence "folks not with their families right now" who are "defending our freedom."

Countdown to Caucus: The Issues

Countdown to Caucus: The Issues is a week-long series to help Iowa Quad-City voters decide who they will choose to caucus for on Feb. 3. From Jan. 12-18, we'll break down an issue, tell you where top candidates stand, and why it matters to the Quad-Cities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News