COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS, THE ISSUES: Democrats debate if college should be free-for-all

Support for public education measures runs rampant through the expansive Democratic presidential primary field.

The candidates have introduced a wide array of policy proposals designed to show their support for public schools, K-through-12 and beyond.

One consistent point of agreement among the candidates is the need to install a federal education secretary with public school experience. It is a virtually automatic and vociferous applause line each time a Democratic presidential candidate on the campaign trail pledges to appoint a secretary unlike current Sec. Betsy DeVos, a staunch supporter of school choice and voucher programs that public education advocates say take resources away from public schools.

Some candidates have proposed ways to boost teacher pay in K-through-12 schools and provide free access to pre-school for 3- and 4-year-olds.

But some of the sharpest disagreements and most unique proposals relate to post-high school education.

Like the Medicare-for-all debate in health care, tuition-free college provides a dividing line among the Democratic candidates. But all proposals are aimed at a pair of flash points for college students and their families: the rising cost of tuition and ballooning student loan debt.