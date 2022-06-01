 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grassley tells Iowa law enforcement he's hopeful for Senate deal on gun control laws

  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley told a roomful of Eastern Iowa law enforcement on Wednesday he's hopeful the U.S. Senate will reach a bipartisan compromise on gun control legislation.

The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Grassley held a roundtable discussion in Davenport with law enforcement leaders from Scott and Linn counties.

Grassley said there "is a serious bipartisan attempt that I think can be successful" so long as something more controversial is not thrown into the legislation such as a ban on assault weapons.

"I think the most difficult thing to come to is what do you do with eliminating some class of guns?" Grassley said. "Beyond that, I think it's possible to reach almost any compromise that will get 60 votes."

Members of the Democratically controlled house are preparing legislation in response to calls for new gun legislation in response to recent mass shootings in New York and Texas.

House Judiciary Committee members plan to hold a hearing Thursday on the “Protecting our Kids Act” — a package of eight bills that includes calls to raise the age limits on semi-automatic rifle purchases from 18 to 21 years old; create a grant program to buy back large-capacity magazines; establish voluntary safe practices for firearms storage and build on executive measures to ban bump stock devices and so-called ghost guns made from 3-D printing.

People are also reading…

The proposal, though, has little chance of passing the evenly divided Senate, where a bipartisan group of lawmakers met this week on a separate proposal to curb gun violence.

Both Davenport and Cedar Rapids have witnessed a spike in shootings and gun crimes in recent years.

Grassley said a bipartisan compromise on gun laws would be "high on the agenda" for the U.S. Senate as members of Congress grapple again to come to an agreement in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks, who's running for a full term as a Democrat this fall, urged to Grassley to support so-called red flag laws. The measures allow local law enforcement with a court order to temporarily prevent someone deemed as a threat from buying or possessing firearms. Maybanks said such laws could be a vital tool to keep law enforcement safe and blunt a rise in gun violence nationwide.

"I'm just asking, praying upon you to listen to some of those ideas that may come to you, including the red flag laws and, and some of the limits there might be on purchasing or repurchasing or stockpiling ammunition because we're teetering on the edge of something really more serious happening to our officers being ambushed on a regular basis," Maybanks said. 

Grassley didn't rule out support for red-flag legislation but worried such measures could result in guns can be confiscated without due process.

He called the Second Amendment "very, very important part of personal protection." 

"With the process of instituting the red-flag law for any individual, make sure that there's due process in making the determination that they shouldn't have a gun," Grassley added. 

Grassley voted against a proposal earlier this month that would've investigated domestic terrorism threats focused particularly on threats posed by white supremacists and Neo-Natzis.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, who participated in Wednesday's roundtable, said keeping guns out of people's hands could make Davenport safer, but that he would leave it up to the federal lawmakers to bring a compromise together. 

"I know that there are people out there in my community that if we could keep guns out of their hands, it would make our community safer," Sikorski told reporters. "So if our federal partners and legislators can do that ... it would benefit us in our community."

In Davenport, gun violence spiked in 2020, prompting the mayor to form a violent crime task force and the city to pursue a Group Violence Intervention strategy, which pinpoints focus on engaging with the fraction of the population that are members of loosely organized groups driving a majority of violence. Other communities, including Cedar Rapids and South Bend, Ind., have implemented the strategy.

Davenport recorded 282 confirmed cases of gunfire in the city in 2020. Fifty-six people were shot and eight died. In 2021, that number dropped to 208 confirmed shots fired calls, 50 people shot and six deaths. 

One issue the department heads underlined was a shortage of law enforcement staff. Sikorski said Davenport has 10 openings it's trying to fill, and when law enforcement departments do fill positions, they are often pulling officers away from other departments or offices.

He and other round table members called on Grassley to promote law enforcement as an honorable profession to help generate interest as applications pools shrink and departments struggle with staffing shortages.

Sikorski, too, asked for more federal assistance to hire crime analysts to assist investigators in reviewing data from new technology such as doorbell cameras and cellphone data, which proves time-consuming for law enforcement.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell asked Grassley for support for mental health advocates in law enforcement departments, saying a program in Cedar Rapids where counselors go with law enforcement on certain calls has had "real successes."

"Addressing mental health, meeting people where they are proactively, if we could get more money for more counselors, that would be awesome," O'Donnell said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

