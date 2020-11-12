Grassley waiting to congratulate Biden until Electoral College meets

Come Dec. 14, Sen. Chuck Grassley will extend his congratulations to the winner of the presidential race.

“We decide presidents by electors,” the Iowa Republican said Thursday, explaining that he’s withholding acknowledgment of Biden’s popular vote victory until after the Electoral College meets.

Electors from all 50 states are scheduled to meet Dec. 14 to cast their votes based on the winner of the popular vote in their respective states.

Based on current results, Biden is in line to receive 279 Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump’s 217, which includes Iowa’s six votes. A candidate needs 270 to win.

Not acknowledging Biden as president-elect is not meant as disrespect to his former Senate colleague or American voters, Grassley told reporters.

“But when you’re going through a recount of 5 million votes in Georgia, ... I think it’d be foolish for me to say that he’s got it sewed up,” Grassley said.

He compared the recounts going in Georgia and elsewhere to the George W. Bush-Al Gore race in 2000 where the election results were delayed by recounts and court challenges in Florida.