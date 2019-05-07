Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper will campaign in Davenport on Saturday.
Hickenlooper will appear for a meet-and-greet at 10 a.m., Saturday, at Baked Beer & Bread Company, 1113 Mound St., Davenport. The event will last about an hour.
Hickenlooper served two terms as governor of Colorado, from 2011 to early 2019. He had previously founded the successful Wynkoop Brewing Company and served as mayor of Denver, Colo., from 2003 to 2011.
A centrist Democrat who governed a “purple” state, Hickenlooper gained attention for overseeing the legalization of recreational marijuana. While he was governor, Colorado also grew its population by more than 600,000 people.
Davenport will be his second stop on a two-day swing through Iowa this weekend. He will also stop in Newton, on Friday; and Maquoketa, Mt. Vernon, and Cedar Rapids on Saturday.