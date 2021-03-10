Illinois and Iowa reaction to the passage of the American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan will jolt our economy back to life, get money into the hands of struggling Americans, get our children back to school safely, get COVID-19 vaccinations out more swiftly, and get nutrition assistance to millions of food insecure Americans. — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack

“While Americans overwhelmingly support the American Rescue Act, Iowa’s entire Republican delegation shamefully opposed relief for families in our state. When we needed leadership most, Iowa Republicans have continued to play partisan games at the expense of those in need.” — Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rep. Ross Wilburn

“Thankfully Democrats not only have the majority at the federal level, they are leading by delivering support to Iowa families, and funding the frontline workers that are often called heroes before conveniently being forgotten. Those vital public workers and every Iowa family will now know what it looks like when our government joins together, across our differences, to do what must be done in order to care for us all.” — Progress Iowa executive director Matt Sinovic