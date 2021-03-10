Illinois and Iowa reaction to the passage of the American Rescue Plan

"No Republican in Congress voted for the package. Not because Republicans don't support more relief — we do — the legislation just needed to target that relief." — Sen. Chuck Grassley
Congress couldve delivered the same amount of COVID relief in half the time w a third of the cost to the taxpayer & it would hv been bipartisan But the Democrats insisted on jamming thru a partisan agenda That’s no way to govern (previous 5 covid bills were overwhelmingly bipart)— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 6, 2021
Despite what Democrats are calling the legislation, their “COVID relief bill” is full of spending that has absolutely nothing to do with addressing the immediate needs of #COVID19. https://t.co/UiUu9y3Qpd— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 10, 2021
The American Rescue Plan takes bold action to support families and small businesses in this crisis. — Sen. Dick Durbin, in a tweet
The American Rescue Plan takes bold action to support families and small businesses in this crisis.https://t.co/2mIOmus0KD— Dick Durbin (@DickDurbin) March 8, 2021
Democrats are working to get to the other side of this pandemic, and today, we delivered. — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, in a tweet
Democrats made this happen.— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 10, 2021
👉$1,400 checks
👉Extended UI benefits
👉Rental assistance
👉RESTAURANTS Act funding
👉Improving vaccine distribution
👉Tax credit to cut child poverty in half
Democrats are working to get to the other side of this pandemic, and today, we delivered. https://t.co/u3bcnJSMSm
“As our nation begins to emerge from a dark winter, the American Rescue Plan is our guiding light. This big, bold package is just what the doctor ordered — vaccine shots in arms, money in taxpayers’ pockets, our children back in schools and Americans back to work. — Rep. Cheri Bustos
NEWS: The #AmericanRescuePlan is on its way to @POTUS’ desk to be signed into law.— Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) March 10, 2021
To provide relief to hardworking Illinois families, this package will:
✅Deliver $1,400 direct payments
✅Safely reopen schools
✅Support small businesses
✅Accelerate vaccinations pic.twitter.com/M7qHPIJIV1
The American Rescue Plan will jolt our economy back to life, get money into the hands of struggling Americans, get our children back to school safely, get COVID-19 vaccinations out more swiftly, and get nutrition assistance to millions of food insecure Americans. — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack
“While Americans overwhelmingly support the American Rescue Act, Iowa’s entire Republican delegation shamefully opposed relief for families in our state. When we needed leadership most, Iowa Republicans have continued to play partisan games at the expense of those in need.” — Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rep. Ross Wilburn
“Thankfully Democrats not only have the majority at the federal level, they are leading by delivering support to Iowa families, and funding the frontline workers that are often called heroes before conveniently being forgotten. Those vital public workers and every Iowa family will now know what it looks like when our government joins together, across our differences, to do what must be done in order to care for us all.” — Progress Iowa executive director Matt Sinovic