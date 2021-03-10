 Skip to main content
Illinois and Iowa reaction to the passage of the American Rescue Plan
Illinois and Iowa reaction to the passage of the American Rescue Plan

U.S. President Joe Biden, center, and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, and other Democratic senators to discuss his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 3 in Washington.

"No Republican in Congress voted for the package. Not because Republicans don't support more relief — we do — the legislation just needed to target that relief." — Sen. Chuck Grassley

Despite what Democrats are calling the legislation, their “COVID relief bill” is full of spending that has absolutely nothing to do with addressing the immediate needs of #COVID19. — Sen. Joni Ernst, in a tweet

The American Rescue Plan takes bold action to support families and small businesses in this crisis. — Sen. Dick Durbin, in a tweet

Democrats are working to get to the other side of this pandemic, and today, we delivered. — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, in a tweet

“As our nation begins to emerge from a dark winter, the American Rescue Plan is our guiding light. This big, bold package is just what the doctor ordered — vaccine shots in arms, money in taxpayers’ pockets, our children back in schools and Americans back to work. — Rep. Cheri Bustos

The American Rescue Plan will jolt our economy back to life, get money into the hands of struggling Americans, get our children back to school safely, get COVID-19 vaccinations out more swiftly, and get nutrition assistance to millions of food insecure Americans. — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack

“While Americans overwhelmingly support the American Rescue Act, Iowa’s entire Republican delegation shamefully opposed relief for families in our state. When we needed leadership most, Iowa Republicans have continued to play partisan games at the expense of those in need.” — Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rep. Ross Wilburn

“Thankfully Democrats not only have the majority at the federal level, they are leading by delivering support to Iowa families, and funding the frontline workers that are often called heroes before conveniently being forgotten. Those vital public workers and every Iowa family will now know what it looks like when our government joins together, across our differences, to do what must be done in order to care for us all.” — Progress Iowa executive director Matt Sinovic

Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage
Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate approved a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition on Saturday, moving President Joe Biden closer to a milestone political victory that would provide $1,400 checks for most American and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses.

