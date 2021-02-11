Iowa's U.S. House members call for sending COVID-19 vaccine to community health centers

The White House has announced another 5 percent increase in vaccine supply, a 28 percent increase over the past three weeks, as part of its effort to vaccinate 100 million people in the first 100 days of the Biden administration.

The administration recently announced plans to direct COVID-19 vaccines from the federal stores to federally qualified health centers. The U.S. House delegation supports the administration’s intention to count those vaccine doses separately from the state’s regular allocation.

After visiting the Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque on Wednesday, Hinson tweeted, “As Iowa lags behind in COVID-19 vaccinations, it is critical that Iowa community health centers be included when the Biden administration sends additional doses to federally qualified health centers across the country.”

Crescent, she said, serves a disproportionate share of Marshallese-speaking constituents. Many of Iowa’s federally qualified health centers also act as a COVID-19 testing locations.

In their letter, the Iowa House members said the state’s nearly 70 community health centers play a vital role in reaching underserved communities.