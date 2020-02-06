Sen. Duckworth not in support of Pelosi ripping up Trump's SOTU speech

When Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tore up President Donald Trump's speech after his State of the Union address for rejecting her handshake Tuesday, it sent shock waves through the country.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, called Pelosi and Trump's actions partisan during a Thursday phone call with the Dispatch-Argus and Times, and encouraged politicians from both sides to rise above such behavior.

"I didn't see it, but I think it was a very partisan political event," Duckworth said. "Whether it's the president refusing to shake Speaker Pelosi's hand when she reached out to him, or her tearing up the speech afterward, I think we would do better to remember that this is about our nation and partisanship doesn't belong."

Duckworth also commented on Trump's acquittal Wednesday in the Senate, saying the Republicans who voted in Trump's favor will regret it.