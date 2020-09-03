US Army: New leadership at Fort Hood; Guillen probe widens

Gen. John Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, has been selected to "lead an in-depth investigation into the chain of command actions related to Spc. Vanessa Guillen," the Army said Tuesday.

Guillen was bludgeoned to death by a fellow soldier at the base and was reported missing on April 22, according to a federal complaint. Her remains were found July 1. The soldier suspected of killing her took his own life when confronted by police assisting in the investigation.

Guillen's family and the family's attorney, Natalie Khawam, have said that Guillen was harassed by the soldier accused of killing her, Spc. Aaron Robinson. Army officials said in July that they have evidence she may have been harassed by others at the base but had no evidence on Robinson.

In a statement Tuesday, Khawam said that while the command change "is a small step in the direction for justice, this does not and will not address the issue of accountability."

Murray will be working with all aspects that are being investigated related to Guillen's death to create a "complete and comprehensive investigation that will delve into all activities and levels of leadership," according to Army officials. The investigation will look at the response from Fort Hood leadership between the time Guillen went missing and when her body was found.