With impeachment vote looming, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos still deliberating her vote

With less than 48 hours until the House of Representatives is expected to vote on impeaching President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos is still deliberating which way she'll cast her ballot.

"From the beginning, I have made clear this search for the truth must be fair, evenhanded and unrushed," Bustos said in a statement. "We have seen the ways President Trump abused the power of his office and last week’s announcement marked a somber day for our nation. I will review the Judiciary Committee’s findings with the gravity a moment like this demands.”

A Democrat who represents the Illinois Quad-Cities, Bustos serves as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and is one of the highest-ranking Democrats nationally.

Though most congressional Democrats are backing impeachment, Bustos has been cautious throughout the impeachment proceedings. Her district is purple-hued and considered competitive for Republicans.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

