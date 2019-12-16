You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
With impeachment vote looming, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos still deliberating her vote
alert top story

With impeachment vote looming, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos still deliberating her vote

{{featured_button_text}}

With less than 48 hours until the House of Representatives is expected to vote on impeaching President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos is still deliberating which way she'll cast her ballot.

"From the beginning, I have made clear this search for the truth must be fair, evenhanded and unrushed," Bustos said in a statement. "We have seen the ways President Trump abused the power of his office and last week’s announcement marked a somber day for our nation. I will review the Judiciary Committee’s findings with the gravity a moment like this demands.”

A Democrat who represents the Illinois Quad-Cities, Bustos serves as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and is one of the highest-ranking Democrats nationally.

Though most congressional Democrats are backing impeachment, Bustos has been cautious throughout the impeachment proceedings. Her district is purple-hued and considered competitive for Republicans. 

082319-mda-nws-bustos-012

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos 

 Andy Abeyta

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+32
Impeachment charges head to House; Trump cries anew: 'Hoax'
Govt-and-politics

Impeachment charges head to House; Trump cries anew: 'Hoax'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats propelled President Donald Trump’s impeachment toward a historic vote by the full U.S. House as the Judiciary Committee on Friday approved charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It's the latest major step in the constitutional and political storm that has divided Congress and the nation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News