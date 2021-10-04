Sidney Walton, veteran who hoped to visit 50 states in his 'No Regrets' tour, dies at 102.

Sidney Walton, a 102-year-old WWII vet at the Fairfield Inn in Davenport talks with firefighters Michael Lintz and Lt. Steve Arthur from Station 8. He is headed for Des Moines, where he will stay at the AC Marriott, 401 E. Grand Ave. Gov. Kim Reynolds will meet Sidney Walton Tuesday morning at the Capitol. Sidney Walton, one of the country's last WWII vets, is on a No Regrets Tour of all 50 states and governors raising awareness of our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. The tour has given people a chance to meet a WWII veteran before they're all gone, as Sidney regrets missing an opportunity to meet some of the last Civil War veterans in New York City, where he grew up. For the past 60 years Sidney has lived in San Diego
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sidney Walton, a 102-year-old WWII vet, along with his son Paul Walton at the Fairfield Inn in Davenport talks with firefighters Michael Lintz and Lt. Steve Arthur from Station 8. Walton met Gov. Kim Reynolds July 13 at the Capitol. Sidney Walton, one of the country's last WWII vets, is on a No Regrets Tour of all 50 states and governors raising awareness of our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sidney Walton, a 102-year-old WWII vet, along with his son Paul Walton at the Fairfield Inn in Davenport talks with firefighters Michael Lintz and Lt. Steve Arthur from Station 8. He is headed for Des Moines, where he will stay at the AC Marriott, 401 E. Grand Ave. Gov. Kim Reynolds will meet Sidney Walton Tuesday morning at the Capitol. Sidney Walton, one of the country's last WWII vets, is on a No Regrets Tour of all 50 states and governors raising awareness of our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. The tour has given people a chance to meet a WWII veteran before they're all gone, as Sidney regrets missing an opportunity to meet some of the last Civil War veterans in New York City, where he grew up. For the past 60 years Sidney has lived in San Diego.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sidney Walton, a 102-year-old WWII vet, along with his son Paul Walton at the Fairfield Inn in Davenport talks with firefighters Michael Lintz and Lt. Steve Arthur from Station 8. He is headed for Des Moines, where he will stay at the AC Marriott, 401 E. Grand Ave. Gov. Kim Reynolds will meet Sidney Walton Tuesday morning at the Capitol. Sidney Walton, one of the country's last WWII vets, is on a No Regrets Tour of all 50 states and governors raising awareness of our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. The tour has given people a chance to meet a WWII veteran before they're all gone, as Sidney regrets missing an opportunity to meet some of the last Civil War veterans in New York City, where he grew up. For the past 60 years Sidney has lived in San Diego
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sidney Walton, a 102-year-old WWII vet, is staying at the Fairfield Inn, 4401 Elmore Avenue in Davenport talks with firefighters Michael Lintz and Lt. Steve Arthur from Station 8. He is headed for Des Moines, where he will stay at the AC Marriott, 401 E. Grand Ave. Gov. Kim Reynolds will meet Sidney Walton Tuesday morning at the Capitol. Sidney Walton, one of the country's last WWII vets, is on a No Regrets Tour of all 50 states and governors raising awareness of our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. The tour has given people a chance to meet a WWII veteran before they're all gone, as Sidney regrets missing an opportunity to meet some of the last Civil War veterans in New York City, where he grew up. For the past 60 years Sidney has lived in San Diego.
Sidney Walton, 102, a World War II veteran who traveled across the country to raise awareness of veterans, died Saturday in California.
His family announced the death in a news release Monday.
Walton was born February 11, 1919 and grew up in Brooklyn and the Bronx. At age 22, he left City College of New York to join the Army. He was sent to Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg to train for chemical warfare. He graduated with a chemical engineering degree and fought in India, part of the China, Burma, India theater of war, according to the news release.
He married Rena Bell in 1954 and the couple had three children. In 2018, shortly after his 99th birthday, Walton started on the "No Regrets Tour," with the goal of visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors to raise awareness of military veterans and "give as many people as possible the chance to meet a WWII veteran before they're all gone."
In July, he stopped in the Quad-Cities on his way to Des Moines to meet Gov. Kim Reynolds.
His 40th and final stop on the tour was Sept. 28, 2021, when he met Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma.
Sidney Walton in the Quad-Cities
071221-qc-nws-vettour-010
071221-qc-nws-vettour-033
071221-qc-nws-vettour-020
071221-qc-nws-vettour-004
WWII vet stops in Iowa
Watch now: Sidney Walton 102-year-old WWII veteran on No Regrets Tour all 50 states visits Davenport and Capital in Des Moines
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Congress votes today to avoid partial government shutdown; Britney Spears freed from father's conservatorship; Hawaii volcano erupts. Get caught up.
1 of 5
Sidney Walton, a 102-year-old WWII vet at the Fairfield Inn in Davenport talks with firefighters Michael Lintz and Lt. Steve Arthur from Station 8. He is headed for Des Moines, where he will stay at the AC Marriott, 401 E. Grand Ave. Gov. Kim Reynolds will meet Sidney Walton Tuesday morning at the Capitol. Sidney Walton, one of the country's last WWII vets, is on a No Regrets Tour of all 50 states and governors raising awareness of our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. The tour has given people a chance to meet a WWII veteran before they're all gone, as Sidney regrets missing an opportunity to meet some of the last Civil War veterans in New York City, where he grew up. For the past 60 years Sidney has lived in San Diego
Sidney Walton, a 102-year-old WWII vet, along with his son Paul Walton at the Fairfield Inn in Davenport talks with firefighters Michael Lintz and Lt. Steve Arthur from Station 8. Walton met Gov. Kim Reynolds July 13 at the Capitol. Sidney Walton, one of the country's last WWII vets, is on a No Regrets Tour of all 50 states and governors raising awareness of our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country.
Sidney Walton, a 102-year-old WWII vet, along with his son Paul Walton at the Fairfield Inn in Davenport talks with firefighters Michael Lintz and Lt. Steve Arthur from Station 8. He is headed for Des Moines, where he will stay at the AC Marriott, 401 E. Grand Ave. Gov. Kim Reynolds will meet Sidney Walton Tuesday morning at the Capitol. Sidney Walton, one of the country's last WWII vets, is on a No Regrets Tour of all 50 states and governors raising awareness of our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. The tour has given people a chance to meet a WWII veteran before they're all gone, as Sidney regrets missing an opportunity to meet some of the last Civil War veterans in New York City, where he grew up. For the past 60 years Sidney has lived in San Diego.
Sidney Walton, a 102-year-old WWII vet, along with his son Paul Walton at the Fairfield Inn in Davenport talks with firefighters Michael Lintz and Lt. Steve Arthur from Station 8. He is headed for Des Moines, where he will stay at the AC Marriott, 401 E. Grand Ave. Gov. Kim Reynolds will meet Sidney Walton Tuesday morning at the Capitol. Sidney Walton, one of the country's last WWII vets, is on a No Regrets Tour of all 50 states and governors raising awareness of our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. The tour has given people a chance to meet a WWII veteran before they're all gone, as Sidney regrets missing an opportunity to meet some of the last Civil War veterans in New York City, where he grew up. For the past 60 years Sidney has lived in San Diego
Sidney Walton, a 102-year-old WWII vet, is staying at the Fairfield Inn, 4401 Elmore Avenue in Davenport talks with firefighters Michael Lintz and Lt. Steve Arthur from Station 8. He is headed for Des Moines, where he will stay at the AC Marriott, 401 E. Grand Ave. Gov. Kim Reynolds will meet Sidney Walton Tuesday morning at the Capitol. Sidney Walton, one of the country's last WWII vets, is on a No Regrets Tour of all 50 states and governors raising awareness of our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. The tour has given people a chance to meet a WWII veteran before they're all gone, as Sidney regrets missing an opportunity to meet some of the last Civil War veterans in New York City, where he grew up. For the past 60 years Sidney has lived in San Diego.