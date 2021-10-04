 Skip to main content
Sidney Walton, veteran who hoped to visit 50 states in his 'No Regrets' tour, dies at 102.
Sidney Walton, veteran who hoped to visit 50 states in his 'No Regrets' tour, dies at 102.

Sidney Walton, 102, a World War II veteran who traveled across the country to raise awareness of veterans, died Saturday in California.

His family announced the death in a news release Monday.

Walton was born February 11, 1919 and grew up in Brooklyn and the Bronx. At age 22, he left City College of New York to join the Army. He was sent to Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg to train for chemical warfare. He graduated with a chemical engineering degree and fought in India, part of the China, Burma, India theater of war, according to the news release.

He married Rena Bell in 1954 and the couple had three children. In 2018, shortly after his 99th birthday, Walton started on the "No Regrets Tour," with the goal of visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors to raise awareness of military veterans and "give as many people as possible the chance to meet a WWII veteran before they're all gone."

In July, he stopped in the Quad-Cities on his way to Des Moines to meet Gov. Kim Reynolds.

His 40th and final stop on the tour was Sept. 28, 2021, when he met Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma.

