'Skeptical:' Ernst suggests COVID numbers are inflated

In fact, as many as 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting that the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll, according to an analysis of CDC data by The Marshall Project and The Associated Press.

And half the dead were people of color — Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans and, to a marked degree, Asian Americans.

Playing down the severity of the pandemic is a favorite ploy of President Donald Trump, who has said he expects the virus to disappear. And it echoes a conspiracy theory that's been widely debunked by experts.

In recent tweets, supporters of QAnon misrepresented CDC figures, stating that the government's health agency had reduced the number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths to just over 9,000. Trump tweeted the false information, which was later taken down by Twitter for violating platform rules.

The CDC data table is based on an analysis of death certificates that mention COVID-19 as a cause. For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned.