Here's some odd news from around the country.
2 arrested in buffet brawl over crab legs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police say a dispute over crab legs at a dinner buffet ended in a brawl that left two people facing misdemeanor charges.
Huntsville police officer Gerald Johnson says he was eating at the Meteor Buffet restaurant when a fight broke out.
Johnson tells WHNT-TV that diners were using service tongs like fencing swords and plates were shattering, and a woman was beating a man. Johnson says diners had been waiting in line for crab legs for more than 10 minutes, and they lost their tempers once the food came out.
The station reports Chequita Jenkins is charged with assaulting John Chapman, who suffered a cut on his head. Chapman is charged with disorderly conduct.
Court records aren't available to show whether either person has a lawyer.
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man was jailed on felony charges after appearing to dip his testicles into a container of salsa that a customer had ordered online.
The delivery driver allegedly recorded it and posted a video online, saying "This is what you get when you give an 89 cents tip for an almost 30-minute drive."
News outlets report that the passenger, 31-year-old Howard Matthew Webb, was arrested last week and charged with adulteration of food.
Dinner Delivered said the food service has fired the driver and forwarded information about her to authorities as well.
Webb remains behind bars pending a March 12 hearing.
His arrest warrant says they picked up the food for delivery from a local Mexican restaurant. The company issued a refund for the tainted food.