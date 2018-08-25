Two churches in downtown Rock Island will come together to bless their block 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept.8.
Grace City Church and Two Rivers Church on 5th Avenue will host parties at the same time, and encouraging people to attend both.
The two family-friendly block parties will be in the parking lots of the two churches, at 1820 5th Ave. and 1925 5th Ave. Both sites will feature music, dancers, poets and speakers. Performances will include a variety of styles, including gospel, hip-hop, folk, pop rock and spoken-word poetry.
Other features will include free hot dogs and chips, a car show and services.
The focus of the event will be to support education. Free backpacks and school supplies will be available for kids. Both churches have collected donations, and will give them away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
There will also be free hot dogs and chips. Representatives from the Rock Island Public Library will be on hand to help people get library cards.
Additionally, voter registration assistance and social services will be available. More will be added as the event approaches.
The Rev. Robb McCoy of Two Rivers Church and the Rev. Dwight Ford of Grace City Church have built a friendship over the last couple of years, according to a news release about the event. Ford was a guest on McCoy’s "Pulpit Fiction" podcast, when the two talked about Ford’s book, "Never Easy, Always Necessary" in March 2018.
Over the winter, both churches had conversations about hosting this kind of event, and the two pastors decided to do it together.
“There is no need for churches to compete,” McCoy said in the news release. “We can come together and build bridges across our street to make the community stronger.”
Two Rivers Church, which was founded in 1833, historically has a predominantly white congregation that has increased in diversity in the last few years. Grace City Church, founded by Ford six years ago, is predominantly African-American. According to the news release, the pastors want to cross divisions of race "to build bonds of brotherhood, sisterhood and racial justice."