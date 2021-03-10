New cases of COVID-19 climb across the Q-C, virus claims two in Scott County

The battle to subdue a now year-long pandemic can be compared to bad dancing — one step up, a few unsure shuffles, an awkward step back, a tentative foot forward.
The foot forward came Tuesday, while Wednesday brought an unsure shuffle.
Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill stood Tuesday inside an almost-crowded Camden Centre bustling with members of the Illinois National Guard; contract nurses and local health care workers dispensing COVID-19 vaccinations; and a number of local law enforcement officers pitching in wherever needed.
Hill grasped the moment. She pointed to the place where science and the desire to keep communities safe intersect.
"This is a momentous day. It was exactly one year ago to the day that the Q-C COVID-19 Coalition held its first press conference," Hill said Tuesday. "None of us knew what was ahead of us. None of us knew we would still have to have press briefings.
"But here we are in just a year. We are one year and 13,000-some COVID cases later and we've initiated vaccines in over 30,000 Rock Island County residents. We've gone from nothing to having a vaccine and, now, a clinic that brings together health care workers and Illinois National Guardsmen and people from all parts of our community."
Thirty hours after Hill's hopeful press briefing in Camden Centre, she issued a warning via an emailed news release.
"We are beginning to see troubling trends of case counts and hospitalizations starting to rise," Hill wrote Wednesday. "About two weeks ago, we were seeing single-digit daily case counts and low numbers of people in the hospital with COVID-19. Since then, we are regularly seeing 20 or more cases and more people needing hospital care.
"We know there are more-contagious virus variants circulating in our community, but we also know that masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing will curb the spread. We all have worked so hard to keep the number of infections low, and we can’t let up now. More people are getting vaccinated, but we can’t stop the public health guidance you’ve heard us say for a year now. We can’t backslide. Please do your part."
COVID-19 in the Q-C
Hill's words were aimed at the residents of Rock Island County — but Scott County residents might consider the plea.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported two COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday in Scott County — increasing the county's virus-related death toll to 215. They are Scott County's second and third COVID-19 death in the last three days.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County on Wednesday — that's nearly three times the 18 cases reported Tuesday. Fifteen cases were reported Monday, and just 11 new cases were reported Sunday.
Iowa health officials have confirmed 18,515 COVID-19 cases in Scott County since March of last year.
Rock Island County Health Officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday — over the course of the weekend and Monday the county averaged 19 cases a day and reported 25 new cases Tuesday.
Rock Island County officials reported 13,043 total cases and 305 deaths since the start of the pandemic.