New cases of COVID-19 climb across the Q-C, virus claims two in Scott County

"We are beginning to see troubling trends of case counts and hospitalizations starting to rise," Hill wrote Wednesday. "About two weeks ago, we were seeing single-digit daily case counts and low numbers of people in the hospital with COVID-19. Since then, we are regularly seeing 20 or more cases and more people needing hospital care.

"We know there are more-contagious virus variants circulating in our community, but we also know that masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing will curb the spread. We all have worked so hard to keep the number of infections low, and we can’t let up now. More people are getting vaccinated, but we can’t stop the public health guidance you’ve heard us say for a year now. We can’t backslide. Please do your part."

COVID-19 in the Q-C

Hill's words were aimed at the residents of Rock Island County — but Scott County residents might consider the plea.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported two COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday in Scott County — increasing the county's virus-related death toll to 215. They are Scott County's second and third COVID-19 death in the last three days.