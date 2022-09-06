New COVID-19 booster will be available in Rock Island and Scott counties

COVID-19 is a stubborn virus. It has stayed and mutated and mutated again. But a new booster shot available throughout the Quad-Cities starting late this week offers even more protection against the coronavirus.

The new bivalent booster shots are designed to offer extra protection against the Omicron subvariants - now the dominant strains of the virus in the Quad-Cities and across the world. The new booster also contains the original formulation used in the first boosters. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for bivalent booster vaccines, and the Centers for Disease Control and Protection authorized use last Thursday.

The state public health departments in Iowa and Illinois are making the boosters available as supplies roll out.

The Rock Island County Health Department expects to begin giving the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines after expected shipments arrive later this week.

RICHD offers two walk-in clinics a week: Moderna on Tuesdays and Pfizer on Fridays. The new Moderna booster likely won’t be available until Tuesday, Sept. 13, but Rock Island County health officials expect the updated Pfizer vaccine to be available Friday, Sept. 9.

Hours for the Moderna and Pfizer boosters are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. 4 p.m. for both clinics. No appointments are needed, but in a news release public health officials reminded residents supplies will be limited until production meets demand.

Brooke Barnes, the public information officer at the Scott County Health Department, confirmed the health department also will administer the new boosters - but the first shipments of the shots went to private providers.

Boosters for the Scott County Health Department are expected later this month, and department Director Amy Thoreson explained the early allocation of the boosters.

"As we have seen throughout the pandemic vaccine response, any time that there is a new vaccine or new recommendation, it takes a little bit to get to a point where vaccine is widely available. We anticipate that the boosters will be available in the same locations as individuals have come to know - health care providers, pharmacies, public health departments," Thoreson said. "We are working to get the limited vaccine that we have available for the community to those locations with our department being the gap filler. The first order of bivalent vaccine allocated to Scott County by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will be going to Genesis, UnityPoint, Community Health Care, Main at Locust, and Waterford Family Medicine."

Thoreson said there " ... were only 2000 doses of vaccine in the first order."

The Pfizer booster is available to anyone 12 years and older, and the Moderna is offered for people ages 18 years and older. Those eligible can get the bivalent booster at least two months after their most recent dose.

People can mix-and-match the boosters. If you had Moderna vaccinations, for example, you can receive the new Pfizer booster.

"We strongly recommend that everyone stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination and treat vaccination as routine healthcare," said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. "Vaccines especially are important for those who are at risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death."

In Scott County, a total of 107,880 residents are fully vaccinated. That's 62.4% of the county's population. A total of 85,057 Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated - 60% of the population.