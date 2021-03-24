New COVID-19 cases continue climb in Scott County

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County Wednesday.

That's a one-day increase of 21 cases.

Through parts of February and March the daily new-case count in Scott County fell into the teens. More importantly, the county's positivity rate fell to as low as 3%.

Scott County is moving backward in terms of case count and positivity rate. The rate was again 9% Wednesday, marking the second-straight day the percentage rate was almost double that of late last week.

Iowa's positivity rate also has inched upward. After settling between 3.9% and 4.1%, the rate rose to 4.4% Tuesday and 4.6% Wednesday.

Rock Island County reported 22 new cases Wednesday — and the positivity rate, reported March 20, was 3%.

Scott County has recorded 18,912 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, while Rock Island County has confirmed 13,259 in the same span.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Quad-Cities Wednesday. Since last March 306 deaths in Rock Island County have been linked to the virus, while the virus-related death toll in Scott County is 224.