New COVID-19 cases drop to single digits in Q-C

The first day of March brought bright sunlight, melting snow, and falling new-case numbers to the Quad-Cities.
For the first time since March and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the Q-C reported just eight total new cases Monday on both sides of the Mississippi River.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Scott County had just four new positive tests Monday. Rock Island County reported just four new cases, too.
The positivity rate shows signs of staying relatively low, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a seven-day rate of 4.5% and a 14-day rate of 4.3%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a seven-day positivity rate of 4.0%.
COVID-19 by the numbers
Neither county reported a COVID-19-related death Monday. The death toll remained 304 in Rock Island County and 207 in Scott County.
The total case count in Scott County increased to 18,286, while the case total since the start of the pandemic in Rock Island County is now 12,869.
The Rock Island County Health Department said 15 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. Genesis Health System reported 13 people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms - seven in Davenport and six in Silvis.
Local vaccination numbers
According to statistics reported by the health departments of Iowa and Illinois, 14,547 people in the Q-C have completed the two-dose COVID-19 vaccination cycle. That's a vaccination rate of 4.6%.
Broken down by county, 8,059 people in Rock Island County have been fully vaccinated - a rate of 5.5%. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 6,538 people have completed the two-dose cycle - a rate of 3.7%.
Tyson to vaccinate Iowa workers
According to a Monday new release, Tyson Foods, Inc. will offer free, onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to thousands of frontline team members at its Iowa plants this week. The vaccines are being provided in conjunction with local health departments across the state of Iowa, where food processing workers are among the priority group now eligible for vaccination.
“We’ve been working with Matrix Medical, Hy-Vee and health department officials across Iowa to prepare for this moment and we’re ready,” said Tom Brower, senior vice president of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods. “We’re pleased to offer our team members convenient access to the vaccine, and we appreciate the state of Iowa recognizing the essential role they play in feeding the world.”
Tyson Foods officials expect many of the company’s 13,000 Iowa employees to be vaccinated during vaccination events later this week at or near company facilities in Columbus Junction, Council Bluffs, Independence, Perry, Sioux City, Storm Lake and Waterloo.
More than 2,000 of the company’s U.S employees were recently vaccinated either at onsite events or through an external source. Approximately 800 team members were vaccinated Feb. 19 and 20 at Tyson’s Joslin, Ill., beef plant.