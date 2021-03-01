New COVID-19 cases drop to single digits in Q-C

The first day of March brought bright sunlight, melting snow, and falling new-case numbers to the Quad-Cities.

For the first time since March and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the Q-C reported just eight total new cases Monday on both sides of the Mississippi River.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Scott County had just four new positive tests Monday. Rock Island County reported just four new cases, too.

The positivity rate shows signs of staying relatively low, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a seven-day rate of 4.5% and a 14-day rate of 4.3%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a seven-day positivity rate of 4.0%.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Neither county reported a COVID-19-related death Monday. The death toll remained 304 in Rock Island County and 207 in Scott County.

The total case count in Scott County increased to 18,286, while the case total since the start of the pandemic in Rock Island County is now 12,869.

