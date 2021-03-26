New COVID-19 cases surge in Scott County; a Major General checks on morale in Milan

Rock Island County also reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, saying 15 county residents are now in care because of the virus. Health officials in Rock Island expressed concern about Scott County's numbers.

"People move from one side of the Q-C to the other," Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said. "Scott County's increase is very much a concern.

"All of us, on both sides of the river, have to remember to mask and socially distance and wash our hands. We are getting so close. We could lose all the gains we've made."

Rock Island County reported 41 new cases Friday. Both counties had seen the number of new daily cases fall as low as single digits in late February and early March.

A morale mission in Milan

Illinois National Guard Maj. Gen. Richard Neely was late to his own press conference Friday inside the Camden Centre's mass COVID-10 vaccination clinic in Milan.

A military officer for three decades, Neely had a good reason. He was busy talking to the troops and the staff who vaccinate upwards of 1,000 people a day at the six-day-a-week clinic.

Neely's mission was morale.