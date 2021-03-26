New COVID-19 cases surge in Scott County; a Major General checks on morale in Milan

Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson summed up the county's startling rise in daily new COVID-19 infections with two words Friday afternoon:
"Very concerning."
The concern among health officials on both sides of the Quad-Cities continued to mount after the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 160 new cases in Scott County.
Friday's report was particularly troubling — in the seven-day period that ended Thursday, Scott County had a total of 224 cases. The single-day count of 180 cases Friday represented 71.4% of the previous seven days.
"This is a clear sign we are not moving in the right direction," Thoreson said. "We have seen this before. Case numbers increase, the positivity rate remains high — and 9% is too high — and it's a matter of time before we have much larger problems."
The positivity rate in Scott County was reported at 9% Friday, a drop from the 10% reported Thursday.
While there was a meager gain in test positivity, hospitalizations continued to paint a bleak picture. Genesis Health Systems reported 19 COVID-19 patients Friday, up from 17 patients Thursday. Genesis started the week with six patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus.
"Typically, this is what we see," Thoreson said. "An increase in positive cases, then an increase in hospitalizations, and that will mean an increase in deaths."
Rock Island County also reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, saying 15 county residents are now in care because of the virus. Health officials in Rock Island expressed concern about Scott County's numbers.
"People move from one side of the Q-C to the other," Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said. "Scott County's increase is very much a concern.
"All of us, on both sides of the river, have to remember to mask and socially distance and wash our hands. We are getting so close. We could lose all the gains we've made."
Rock Island County reported 41 new cases Friday. Both counties had seen the number of new daily cases fall as low as single digits in late February and early March.
A morale mission in Milan
Illinois National Guard Maj. Gen. Richard Neely was late to his own press conference Friday inside the Camden Centre's mass COVID-10 vaccination clinic in Milan.
A military officer for three decades, Neely had a good reason. He was busy talking to the troops and the staff who vaccinate upwards of 1,000 people a day at the six-day-a-week clinic.
Neely's mission was morale.
"My main goal is to speak with the soldiers and airmen here and let them know about how much their communities appreciate their efforts," Neely said. "I spoke with a soldier today who said 'I just help people with paperwork' and an airmen who said 'I just take people's temperatures at the door.'
"I just want those troops to know the things they are doing are helping health professionals concentrate on doing their jobs," Neely said. "And I want them to know they are part of protecting the community here and the communities they are from. They are helping prevent the spread of a dangerous virus.
"They are serving their country."
Neely toured the Camden Centre clinic, spoke with soldiers and airmen, met with the media, and spent time with Rock Island Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill and Rock Island County Health Department Nita Ludwig.