Breaking
New Grant Wood school is 'just amazing' staff says
You might call the future-ready new school “American not-so-gothic.”
The new Grant Wood Elementary School in Bettendorf may have transfixed its namesake, Iowa artist Grant Wood, renowned for his “American Gothic” painting, with its design, state-of-the-art technology and natural light sources.
The $16.7 million facility has large classrooms and breakout areas throughout, with big spaces for small group work and adult learning. The glass spine of the building features a conference area designed as a multipurpose space with natural light, along with a commons area, learning stairs and library.
Crews still are scrambling to beat the deadline for the open house Tuesday and for classes to start Thursday.
But Principal John Cain is calm while he watches the workers and chats with the teachers and staff who are setting up their spaces. He has faith everything will be done on time for the 400 students in pre-kindergarten-through-fifth-grade classes. There will be three sections of kindergarten through third grade, and two sections of everything else this year, with a growing population.
“We always had about 340 in the old school, and it was packed to the rim,” he said.
The students might not realize the building was created especially for them.
“We believe that buildings can be part of a curriculum – how buildings teach,” said Robin Randall, principal at Legat Architects and director of preK-12 education. “When we design a building, we first want to know what’s happening in that building.”
“It’s a facility that is specifically for those students,” she said.
Grant Wood previously was in an older building, without a lot of natural light, Randall said. “It was for delivering curriculum in that time period. If you think about the job skills, the student skills that were needed in the 1960s versus now, it’s dramatic what 21st century learning is,” she said. “It’s about creativity, collaboration, communication and critical thinking.”
Legat representatives asked the Grant Wood team “What’s special about the school? What’s special about your curriculum? Let’s wrap a piece of architecture around it to support it.”
“We had a visionary client: John Cain,” she said. The architects focused on how buildings can teach and how design can improve the human experience, she said. “It really was about how the neuroscience of good design can improve performance. “
Cain, she said was instrumental in it.
“It really is John Cain’s building,” Randall said. “That’s the kind of architecture we like to create: about the client, and not about us. We would not have the building today that we do without him.”
While Cain is visibly proud that he was part of it, he says “I just feel it’s been collaborative all the way - The staff was involved through the entire process,” with every staff member having an opportunity to be a on a team that addressed part of the school. Teams included color, graphics, playground, construction, furniture and a “quote team” that helped select quotations for text that will be sprinkled throughout the facility.
Estes Construction, construction manager for the project, “has responded to every situation with passion,” Cain said. “They work with the same passion that we do. They want a level of excellence.”
Superintendent Mike Raso said he is amazed at how all the different entities collaborated to put the school together. Seeing it at the final stages of completion is exciting, he said. “It’s a lot bigger. When you walk up to the front door is just incredible.”
School nurse Carol Harris Leingang, of Sherrard, Illinois, couldn’t stop smiling while she moved in. “There are no words to describe it,” she said. “it’s just amazing – more than I could ever dream.”
She said the school is an ideal learning environment. “There isn’t one space that isn’t set up for learning,” she said.
She operated out of a tiny space previously. Now, “I’ve moved from a cubicle to a suite,” she said. “I have everything and more.” That includes a laundry facility and oodles of storage. “I wouldn’t work anywhere else,” she said.
Cain said it’s important for him to blend the old with the new, so he’ll bring over the American flag from the old building. He also brought in an artwork by the late Rose Schuch, whom he described as a “phenomenal teacher, a phenomenal lady.”
Both Cain and Randall said the building transforms the way curriculum can be delivered.
One of the main attractions is the building’s “innovation spine” that includes a host of opportunities for innovative curriculum delivery.
“Because of the central location, there’s an overlook from that space down into the gymnasium. There is transparency between spaces and opportunities for spontaneous learning,” Randall said.
As you enter the building, you’ll see a controls vestibule that gives you the first glimpse into the innovation spine. “The first space you can enter is a collaborative conference room, specially located there so the administration could use it and the community could have very easy access to it”
That gathering place is the interface between community and the school, Randall said.
As you walk in, you see the learning stair. “That is a space that (Cain) wanted, to have a place where everyone could gather. The community can be there, grades can come and join together and have a speaker … that’s where that happens:”
On one side is the staircase. There’s also seating and a screen that comes down, so the students can see or be a part of presentations. “That’s the kind of place that kids love to come and do group learning,” she said. “If you think about where you read at home, you usually want to lie on the couch and sprawl out and read. This kind of space really encourages kids to read and relax and feel more at home, and to be more inspired to learn.”
The stairs take you down into the commons area that has a dining room. “But because we had water there and a serving kitchen, we located a STEM lab there,” Randall said. It includes sinks and storage for projects. “They can use the same tables that they dine on to do experimentation and other things.”
A really good tool for architecture is to have multi-use spaces, she said. “You get more building with spaces that can be used for multiple things.”
The classrooms themselves have an abundance of natural light, Cain said. “We’ve got north and south exposures for the classrooms,” Randall said, along individual cubbyholes for students and lots of storage for teachers for projects and supplies. “They have a desk in the classroom, but they also have collaborative areas for teachers as well as students.”
“The entrance from the classrooms are recessed from the corridor so there can be collaborative space in the hallways,” she explained.
For convenience and to give students as much time as possible in the classroom, there are bathrooms between every two classrooms.
The combined cafeteria/gymnasium in the old school created conflicted with scheduling and limited use for the community, said Cain. Now there’s a separate cafeteria and gym that is nearly twice as big as the old one. It not only expands the PE program, but also welcomes community recreation programs, Cain said.
Soon, it will echo with the school cheer:
• “R - I’m respectful
• C - I’m caring
• R - I’m responsible
• S - I’m safe.”