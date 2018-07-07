A new, company-wide model for Hy-Vee gasoline stations/convenience stores called Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh will debut this fall on the southeast corner of Elmore Avenue and East Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Fast & Fresh will be a 10,000-square-foot mini grocery store that also will sell made-to-order meals for carry-out or dining-in, take-and-heat meal options and meal kits, as well as offering a Starbucks coffee drive-thru, Tina Potthoff, vice-president of communications, said.
Groceries will include fresh produce, dairy, meat and bakery and frozen items.
And, yes, there will be gas pumps — seven double-sided pumps, meaning 14 spots.
The Davenport location "will be one of our first locations, if not the first location, to open as a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh," Potthoff wrote in an email.
Access will be from the location's existing driveway — installed when it was the site of a bank — with an additional right-turn-in/right-turn-out curb cut a little closer to the Kimberly-Elmore intersection, Steve Geifman, president of Geifman First Equity, that owns the land, said.
Fast & Fresh stores "are a new concept intended to serve the busy customer who needs a more convenient grocery and meal experience," Potthoff wrote.
Hy-Vee also operates a gasoline station about a half-mile north of the location on Elmore Avenue that will remain open, Potthoff said.
The site at 3200 E. Kimberly Road was first developed as a branch for Davenport Bank & Trust, later Wells Fargo. The Wells Fargo branch closed in October 2016.
When Hy-Vee first announced its plans for the property, a representative said a car wash was a possibility and that the store was tentatively scheduled to open in the fall of 2017.