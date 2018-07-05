The new mother can’t sleep because she keeps seeing a replay of that awful night, “like a bad movie scene,” in her head.
Kataivreonna Carter, 21, of East Moline, wasn’t sure what was going to happen to her or her unborn child when the limb of a tree snapped and fell Tuesday night on the lawn of the Rock Island County Courthouse.
Two men died; three other people, including Carter, were injured.
She was with her family, including her mother and daughter, Amiylah, 1½, watching fireworks when she heard the crack of the falling limb.
“I was sitting a couple of feet away from Larry (Lawrence Anderson, who suffered fatal injuries when the limb fell on him)” she said. “I heard a crack. Next thing you know, my mom pulled my chair next to her. It hit me in my stomach.”
Carter’s mother, Kathleen Carter, also of East Moline, said after the limb struck her daughter, Kataivreonnan got up from her chair. “My other daughter got a paramedic to come and help her out,” Kathleen Carter said.
Kathleen Carter joined in the effort to hold up the limb along with Kala Carter, another one of her daughters, who works for a tree service and who warned the group trying to hold up the limb that it could snap.
A medic who arrived at the scene helped Kataivreonna Carter to Trinity Rock Island by ambulance. She then was transferred to Trinity Moline, where her daughter, KaMaree Kathleen Lawrence David Carter, who weighed 6 pounds, 6.5 ounces, was born Wednesday by Caesarean section.
Kataivreonna Carter, who was due July 10, had contractions a couple of days before, but the pain she felt after being struck was different, she said. “I couldn’t move. I couldn’t do anything,” she said.
On Thursday, Kataivreonna Carter rested at Trinity Moline, where a pediatrician pronounced the baby healthy after an afternoon checkup.
In the meantime, Kataivreonna Carter keeps thinking about Anderson, 72, of Moline and Daniel Ortiz Mendoza, 61, of Rock Island, who died from their injuries. She saw both of them after the limb fell.
“It’ll replay in my head, that whole night,” said Kataivreonna Carter, who plans to speak to a counselor. “I can’t sleep. I’ll just stare at something, and it’ll play in my head.”
She says she still is trying to “think positive and stay positive.”
And she hopes to take the baby home soon.
“She’s going to be a special one,” Kathleen Carter said while she held the baby.
“Those families … it’s going to be really hard,” said Kathleen Carter, who came up with the idea of giving the men's names to her new granddaughter. “They’re going to have to have a lot of time to heal.”
“Their names will always be alive through her,” Kataivreonna Carter said.