New policies at Moline's Browning Field aimed at student safety

The Moline Police Department took to Facebook late last week to announce some important changes aimed at improving safety at Moline-Coal Valley School District events.

According to the post, the police plan to check any bags carried into an event and all middle- and elementary-aged students attending games and events must be accompanied by a parent or adult. Middle school students can sit in the middle school student section or with their parent, while elementary-aged students have to be seated with their parent or responsible adult.

Moline-Coal Valley Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage confirmed the new policies, which went into effect last Friday at Moline High School's football game at Browning Field.

The Facebook post sparked over 200 comments and close to 100 shares. Savage said district officials saw "an immediate improvement in student behavior" and heard "very positive feedback" from what she called "brief searches" of bags.

"I think people really understand our efforts to keep students safe," Savage said. "And I think people going to the games want a great experience with a bit of peace of mind. People were gracious and understanding."

Savage said the changes were prompted by a concerns about younger students left at games unsupervised and the desire to improve safety checks. The changes were instituted by the district's safety committee.

"The safety committee is a collaborative effort between the district office, school officials and the Moline Police Department," Savage explained. "The committee meets quarterly, so this was our first meeting of the actual school year and, after seeing how things were going, the decision was made to make the changes."

Savage stressed the change was not in response to a dangerous incident or a threat.

"It was plainly clear that younger students were being dropped off at games and coming into Browning Field unaccompanied by a parent or adult," Savage said. "We want to keep those students safe, and we want to keep all of those attending the games as safe as possible.

"Obviously, we can't prevent everything. But we can do the best we can to have safety measures in place. We just felt it was time to update the plan."

The new regulations made by the Moline-Coal Valley School District are not much different than those already practiced by other school districts throughout the Quad-Cities.

Holly Sparkman, the director of communications for the Rock Island-Milan School District confirmed the district has policies very similar to those at Moline-Coal Valley.

"High school students must have a student ID (identification card) on them," Sparkman said. "Junior high students and younger have to be with their parents or a responsible adult."

Sparkman said the district's guidelines for all venues is posted online. The guidelines make it clear Rock Island Police officers at the game can search people and all carry-in items.

"Backpacks are not allowed at the games," Sparkman said.

Mike Vondran, who handles communications for the Davenport School district, echoed Sparkman.

"There are no backpacks or large bags allowed into Davenport School District events," Vondran said. "And students under high school age have to be accompanied by an adult."