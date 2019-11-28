New Rock Island organization to have Sat. benefit at Rozz-Tox

ROCK ISLAND – A new nonprofit organization is holding a fundraiser Saturday at 8 p.m. at its home base, Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave.

The area experimental performers to be featured include genre-bending poet Carly Foster, noise guru Eiting Bryant, vocalist Justice Oepping, dance poet Amari Walker, and mysterious pedagogue Chris Britton, according to an event description from the 2F Project. The group (which is working to obtain its 501(c)3 nonprofit status) had its first benefit at Rozz-Tox in October, said co-founder Melanie Hanson, a local freelance technical writer and artist.

“One of the reasons we came up with this, Ben Fawks on our board – who operates Rozz-Tox – had visiting artist fellowships, and wasn't able to do it anymore, because he couldn't afford it,” Hanson said this week. “I loved the visiting artists.”

2F – named for the second-floor library at the eight-year-old cultural, food and drink hangout downtown – is like the nonprofit arm of Rozz-Tox, she said. Fawks has seen his workload double since the December 2017 death of his mother (and Rozz-Tox co-owner) Missy Sorrells at age 59, Hanson said.